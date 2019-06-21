Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/21/2019 | 01:16am EDT
UnitedHealth Agrees to Buy Payments Firm Equian

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion. 

 
Justice Department Moves to Block Printer Deal

Federal regulators want to block the combination of two, large U.S. magazine-and-catalog printers on concerns the deal could raise costs for publishers, retailers and consumers. 

 
PayPal's Operating Chief to Leave Company

PayPal said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, would step down from the financial-technology company at the end of the year. 

 
Expedia's Trivago Is Sued Over Seized Cuban Hotel

Two U.S. citizens sued hotel-search company Trivago under a newly revived provision of a U.S. law that permits legal action by U.S. citizens or entities against companies doing business on property that was confiscated by the Cuban government. 

 
McDonald's Tests Robot Fryers and Voice-Activated Drive-Throughs

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers as it works to streamline its menu and operations to speed up service. 

 
Facebook's Libra Needs Scrutiny, BOE's Carney Says

Facebook's Libra project should be carefully vetted by regulators, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney is expected to say Thursday, offering an early insight into how the U.K. central bank will approach the new cryptocurrency. 

 
Former WeWork Executives Allege Gender, Age Discrimination

WeWork is being sued by two former executives who are accusing the shared-office company of gender and age discrimination as it gears up for an initial public offering. 

 
Marathon Petroleum's Former CFO Back in Role

Mr. Templin, who serves as president of refining, marketing and supply, will replace Timothy Griffith, who is moving to the Marathon subsidiary Speedway LLC. 

 
Advertisers Are Wary of Breaking Up Google and Facebook

Advertisers have griped about the power Google and Facebook wield over the digital ad market. But they are generally wary of breaking up the tech giants. 

 
Gun Stocks Tick Up Amid Political Uncertainty

Gun makers, on a losing streak since Trump's election in 2016, could be starting to recalibrate.

