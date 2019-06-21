UnitedHealth Agrees to Buy Payments Firm Equian

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion.

Gun Makers Adjust Rifles to Skirt Bans

The proliferation of guns sold legally that operate nearly identically to banned models shows how difficult it can be to make firearm restrictions effective. California first banned the sale of guns it calls assault weapons in 1989, then updated the restrictions in 1999 and again in 2016.

Foxconn Technology Names Young-Way Liu as Chairman

Foxconn Technology Group, known for assembling iPhones and other Apple Inc. gadgets, named Young-Way Liu as its new chairman on Friday, succeeding founder Terry Gou who is campaigning to be Taiwan's president.

Former UBS Banker in China Convicted in Cross-Border Insider Trading Case

A former banker from UBS's Shanghai office was sentenced to nine years in prison in a case involving leaks about a $6.3 billion takeover by Cosco Shipping Holdings.

Justice Department Moves to Block Printer Deal

Federal regulators want to block the combination of two, large U.S. magazine-and-catalog printers on concerns the deal could raise costs for publishers, retailers and consumers.

PayPal's Operating Chief to Leave Company

PayPal said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, would step down from the financial-technology company at the end of the year.

Expedia's Trivago Is Sued Over Seized Cuban Hotel

Two U.S. citizens sued hotel-search company Trivago under a newly revived provision of a U.S. law that permits legal action by U.S. citizens or entities against companies doing business on property that was confiscated by the Cuban government.

McDonald's Tests Robot Fryers and Voice-Activated Drive-Throughs

McDonald's is designing voice-activated drive-throughs and robotic deep-fryers as it works to streamline its menu and operations to speed up service.

Facebook's Libra Needs Scrutiny, BOE's Carney Says

Facebook's Libra project should be carefully vetted by regulators, Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney is expected to say Thursday, offering an early insight into how the U.K. central bank will approach the new cryptocurrency.

Former WeWork Executives Allege Gender, Age Discrimination

WeWork is being sued by two former executives who are accusing the shared-office company of gender and age discrimination as it gears up for an initial public offering.