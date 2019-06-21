Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/21/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Airlines Avoid Persian Gulf After Downed Drone

Several airlines rerouted flights to avoid airspace over the Persian Gulf after Iran shot down an American military drone, disrupting air travel around one of the world's busiest transportation hubs. 

 
Gun Makers Adjust Rifles to Skirt Bans

The proliferation of guns sold legally that operate nearly identically to banned models shows how difficult it can be to make firearm restrictions effective. California first banned the sale of guns it calls assault weapons in 1989, then updated the restrictions in 1999 and again in 2016. 

 
UnitedHealth Agrees to Buy Payments Firm Equian

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion. 

 
Citigroup Beefs Up Investment Banking Ranks

Seeking to bolster its investment banking business, Citi has poached several key bankers from rivals Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Barclays. 

 
Foxconn Technology Names Young-Way Liu as Chairman

Foxconn Technology Group, known for assembling iPhones and other Apple Inc. gadgets, named Young-Way Liu as its new chairman on Friday, succeeding founder Terry Gou who is campaigning to be Taiwan's president. 

 
Former UBS Banker in China Convicted in Cross-Border Insider Trading Case

A former banker from UBS's Shanghai office was sentenced to nine years in prison in a case involving leaks about a $6.3 billion takeover by Cosco Shipping Holdings. 

 
Why the World's Biggest Property Company Is Bailing Out a Bank

China Evergrande Group has paid nearly a 40% premium to raise its stake in undercapitalized Chinese bank Shengjing. 

 
Justice Department Moves to Block Printer Deal

Federal regulators want to block the combination of two, large U.S. magazine-and-catalog printers on concerns the deal could raise costs for publishers, retailers and consumers. 

 
PayPal's Operating Chief to Leave Company

PayPal said Bill Ready, one of its top executives, would step down from the financial-technology company at the end of the year. 

 
Expedia's Trivago Is Sued Over Seized Cuban Hotel

Two U.S. citizens sued hotel-search company Trivago under a newly revived provision of a U.S. law that permits legal action by U.S. citizens or entities against companies doing business on property that was confiscated by the Cuban government.

