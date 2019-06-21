Carnival's Foul Forecast Isn't Clearing Up

Industry headwinds hit cruise line stocks Thursday, but could rock Carnival this year.

Newsom Proposes Wildfire Fund to Bolster PG&E, Other Utilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health.

European Auto Makers Are Under Pressure to Sell More Electric Cars

As a tougher new carbon-emissions target looms, European Union car makers have few options other than to sell more fully-electric and hybrid cars, despite low market demand.

Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem.

Airlines Avoid Persian Gulf After Downed Drone

Several airlines rerouted flights to avoid airspace over the Persian Gulf after Iran shot down an American military drone, disrupting air travel around one of the world's busiest transportation hubs.

EP Global Initiates EUR5.8 Billion Takeover Offer for German Retailer Metro AG

EP Global Commerce said it was initiating a voluntary public takeover offer for German retailer Metro AG.

Gun Makers Adjust Rifles to Skirt Bans

The proliferation of guns sold legally that operate nearly identically to banned models shows how difficult it can be to make firearm restrictions effective. California first banned the sale of guns it calls assault weapons in 1989, then updated the restrictions in 1999 and again in 2016.

UnitedHealth Agrees to Buy Payments Firm Equian

UnitedHealth Group has agreed to buy health-care payments firm Equian from its private-equity owner for about $3.2 billion.

Citigroup Beefs Up Investment Banking Ranks

Seeking to bolster its investment banking business, Citi has poached several key bankers from rivals Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

Foxconn Technology Names Young-Way Liu as Chairman

Foxconn Technology Group, known for assembling iPhones and other Apple Inc. gadgets, named Young-Way Liu as its new chairman on Friday, succeeding founder Terry Gou who is campaigning to be Taiwan's president.