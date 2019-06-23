FedEx Slashes Prices to Fill Its Planes

FedEx is offering big discounts to woo online merchants to its air network as it seeks to refashion a delivery system ill-equipped for the rise of e-commerce.

It's Not Too Late for Bayer to Heal

Shares of chemicals and pharmaceuticals giant Bayer have been laid low by legal liabilities from its deal for Monsanto, but the situation is likely to improve.

Tyson Foods, Boeing, Slack: Stocks That Defined The Week

Here are seven stocks that defined the week in business news.

Carnival's Foul Forecast Isn't Clearing Up

Industry headwinds hit cruise line stocks Thursday, but could rock Carnival this year.

Newsom Proposes Wildfire Fund to Bolster PG&E, Other Utilities

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a multibillion-dollar wildfire fund to help California's utilities cover mounting fire-related liability costs that have threatened their financial health.

European Auto Makers Are Under Pressure to Sell More Electric Cars

As a tougher new carbon-emissions target looms, European Union car makers have few options other than to sell more fully-electric and hybrid cars, despite low market demand.

Investors Unload Pemex Bonds on Rating Fears

Global debt investors have a $100 billion Petróleos Mexicanos problem.

Airlines Avoid Persian Gulf After Downed Drone

Several airlines rerouted flights to avoid airspace over the Persian Gulf after Iran shot down an American military drone, disrupting air travel around one of the world's busiest transportation hubs.

EP Global Initiates EUR5.8 Billion Takeover Offer for German Retailer Metro AG

EP Global Commerce said it was initiating a voluntary public takeover offer for German retailer Metro AG.

Gun Makers Adjust Rifles to Skirt Bans

The proliferation of guns sold legally that operate nearly identically to banned models shows how difficult it can be to make firearm restrictions effective. California first banned the sale of guns it calls assault weapons in 1989, then updated the restrictions in 1999 and again in 2016.