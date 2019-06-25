AbbVie Nears a Deal to Buy Allergan for Over $60 Billion

AbbVie is nearing a deal to buy Allergan for more than $60 billion, as the two big drug makers bet a combination will deliver new sources of growth they have struggled to find on their own.

Nissan Overhauls Board Following Raucous Shareholder Meeting

Nissan Motor shareholders voted to overhaul the company's board structure, a key goal of Chief Executive Hiroto Saikawa.

FedEx Sues Commerce Department Over Restrictions on Huawei

FedEx filed a lawsuit to stop the U.S. government from requiring the package giant to enforce a crackdown on the Chinese telecommunications-gear maker.

Petronas Planning 2020 Budget on Oil Below $66

EXCLUSIVE: Malaysia's state-owned Petronas is adopting a conservative view on oil prices given trade and geopolitical uncertainties, planning next year's budget on the assumption that the average global crude price will be below $66 a barrel.

Global Telecom Carriers Attacked by Suspected Chinese Hackers

Hackers believed to be backed by China's government have infiltrated the cellular networks of at least 10 global carriers, swiping users' whereabouts, text-messaging records and call logs.

Capgemini to Buy Altran in EUR3.6 Billion Deal

Investors cheered Capgemini's decision to buy rival Altran in a deal valued at around EUR3.6 billion, with shares of both IT firms rising sharply.

BMW Accelerates Electric-Car Rollout

BMW is speeding up plans to roll out some electric and semi-electric vehicles, as competition heats up in this rapidly growing market.

Blackstone-Inspired Defaults Under U.S., U.K. Spotlight

U.S. and U.K. regulators said they would jointly work to address financial engineering in the derivatives market that may push healthy companies to default on debt, echoing worries about potential gamesmanship involving credit-default swaps.

Facebook Fires Back at Apple's Cook

A senior Facebook executive, Nick Clegg, took a veiled shot at Apple, continuing the sniping between the tech giants as their business models are under increasing scrutiny from global regulators.

Toronto Officials Question Alphabet Unit's Ambitions for 'Smart City'

A unit of Alphabet said its proposed "smart city" in a Toronto neighborhood would create thousands of jobs and cut greenhouse-gas emissions, but met some resistance from the project's government sponsor over the scope.