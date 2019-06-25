Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

0
06/25/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Mitsubishi to Acquire Bombardier's Regional Jet Unit

Mitsubishi said it would acquire Bombardier's regional-jet business for $550 million in a transaction that puts the companies on different paths in the aviation sector. 

 
YouTube Content for Children Should Be Barred, Advocacy Groups Tell FTC

Two privacy-advocacy groups are calling on the FTC to remove from YouTube all content aimed at children and to impose tens of billions in fines. 

 
AbbVie Strikes Deal to Acquire Allergan for About $63 Billion

AbbVie agreed to buy the maker of Botox for about $63 billion, betting a combination will deliver new sources of growth they have struggled to find on their own. 

 
GE Reaches Labor Deal With Union Leaders

General Electric reached a tentative four-year agreement with a group of unions after a few weeks of negotiations, keeping a labor peace as the conglomerate restructures operations. 

 
U.S. Steel Seeks to Make More With Fewer Furnaces

Falling steel prices are adding pressure to U.S. Steel's plan to get better performance from its mills by making overdue repairs and equipment upgrades. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Equities Chief Expected to Leave

Deutsche Bank's global head of equities is expected to leave the bank, the latest move in a planned downsizing of the German lender's investment bank. 

 
UnitedHealth Buys PatientsLikeMe After Startup Was Forced to Divest Chinese Investment

UnitedHealth Group bought PatientsLikeMe, a company that helps connect people who have similar health conditions, after the startup was forced to divest an investment by a Chinese firm. 

 
Global Telecom Carriers Attacked by Suspected Chinese Hackers

Hackers believed to be backed by China's government have infiltrated the cellular networks of at least 10 global carriers, swiping users' whereabouts, text-messaging records and call logs. 

 
American Standard Owner Brings Back Ex-CEO

In a rare corporate comeback, the ousted chief executive of Lixil Group recovered his job at the Japanese bath and kitchen company with the support of some foreign activist shareholders. 

 
Ligado's Wireless Plans Caught In 5G Agency Crossfire

Ligado Networks' plan to develop some of the nation's most valuable airwaves is being undercut by disagreements between U.S. regulators-miring the company in a holding pattern and pressuring its finances.

0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:51pECOWAS ECONOMIC COMMUNITY OF WEST AFRICAN STATES : Eighty-second Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Council of ministers opens in Abuja
PU
01:49pFED'S POWELL : Trade Uncertainty, Global Growth Worries Could Prompt Rate Cuts--2nd Update
DJ
01:47pGoal of Trump-Xi meeting at G20 is to reopen trade talks - U.S. official
RE
01:46pUSTDA U S TRADE AND DEVELOPMENT AGENCY : Connects U.S. Industry to Natural Gas Opportunities in South Africa
PU
01:43pPOWELL : Fed is 'insulated' from short-term political pressure
RE
01:31pPowell says Fed is wrestling with whether to cut rates, insulated from politics
RE
01:28pU.S. consumer confidence dives, trade tensions hurting economy
RE
01:25pCSG : and ITW Global Leaders Forum Announce Partnership to Create Communications Blockchain Network
BU
01:22pFED'S POWELL : Trade Uncertainty, Global Growth Worries Could Prompt Rate Cuts--Update
DJ
01:21pDEPARTMENT OF FINANCE OF CANADA : Minister of Finance Announces Appointment to the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
