News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/26/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Huawei Gear Far More Vulnerable to Hackers Than That of Rivals, Report Says

Telecommunications gear made by China's Huawei Technologies is far more likely to contain flaws that could be leveraged by hackers for malicious use than equipment from rival companies, according to new research. 

 
Micron Has Resumed Shipments to Huawei in Past Two Weeks

Micron Technology has resumed some shipments to Huawei Technologies after determining that they didn't fall afoul of U.S. curbs on exports to the Chinese telecom giant. 

 
FedEx Profits Pressured by Express Unit's Woes

FedEx said profits were squeezed in its most recent quarter as a global slowdown in trade and a shift by customers to slower and cheaper delivery options continued to weigh on the shipping giant's core Express business. 

 
TechnipFMC Agrees to Pay Around $300 Million to Resolve Foreign Bribery Probes in U.S., Brazil

The oil-and-gas services company entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Justice Department to resolve allegations it bribed government officials in Iraq and Brazil, including at the country's state-controlled oil-and-gas company Petróleo Brasileiro SA. 

 
FAA Reassigns Senior Managers in Office Overseeing Southwest Airlines

The FAA has removed three senior managers in the office overseeing Southwest Airlines amid allegations of lax safety enforcement raised by agency whistleblowers and various resulting government inquiries. 

 
Behind Spate of Drug Deals, the Need for Short-Term Growth

Pricing pressures and patent expirations for top-selling drugs are opening up opportunities for pharmaceutical companies to make major deals at relatively bargain prices. 

 
Netflix to Lose No. 1 Show 'The Office' to Comcast in 2021

Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal said its hit comedy "The Office" will be exclusively available on the company's coming streaming-video service beginning in 2021, meaning Netflix Inc. will lose the rights to its No. 1 show. 

 
San Francisco Passes Ban on E-Cigarette Sales

San Francisco's Board of Supervisors passed the first blanket ban on e-cigarette sales in the U.S. The measure will now need to be signed by Mayor London Breed. 

 
Justice Department Investigates Chicken Industry

The Department of Justice is pursuing a criminal investigation into the U.S. chicken industry, following allegations of price collusion among top poultry processors. Meat producers have denied engaging in anticompetitive conduct. 

 
Consortium of Tech Firms Sets AI Benchmarks

A consortium of tech companies, including Facebook and Google, has released a set of benchmarks for evaluating the performance of artificial-intelligence tools, aiming to help businesses navigate the fast-growing field.

