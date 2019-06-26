Bayer Reviews Its Approach to Weedkiller Litigation

Bayer said it would seek outside help and review its approach in the company's legal battle with thousands of cancer patients who blame the herbicide Roundup for their illness.

General Mills Dragged Down by Snack-Bar Sales Decline

General Mills' snack-bar business faltered in its latest quarter and sales of grocery staples such as cereal were flat, highlighting the tough path the company faces as it works to spark faster growth.

EU Orders Broadcom to Halt Allegedly Anticompetitive Practices

The European Commission, in a rare move, ordered Broadcom to immediately halt certain practices that it alleges are anticompetitive as it opened a formal antitrust probe into the chip maker.

BlackBerry Posts 1Q Loss; Sales Rise

BlackBerry said profit fell less than last year amid stronger sales in its software and services operations

Kraft Heinz CEO Looks to Ketchup for Sales Spurt

Miguel Patricio says the company's well-known products need a new boost. He took over as chief executive this week, at the lowest point in the food conglomerate's history.

LyondellBasell Guides for Fall in Profit in 2Q

LyondellBasell Industries is expecting its second-quarter earnings to decline from the comparable quarter a year earlier, but to be within the range analysts are expecting.

LaCroix Fights Sales Drop as Rivals Bubble Up

LaCroix's faintly flavored bubbly water drove an explosion of sales in its corner of the beverage market. Now, as parent National Beverage Corp. prepares to report results Wednesday, rivals are winning over some consumers.

Why This Time Is Different for CBS and Viacom

The media companies have previously faced obstacles to merging, but conditions have changed. Just because a merger hasn't worked out before doesn't mean it won't this time around.

Huawei Gear Far More Vulnerable to Hackers Than That of Rivals, Report Says

Telecommunications gear made by China's Huawei Technologies is far more likely to contain flaws that could be leveraged by hackers for malicious use than equipment from rival companies, according to new research.

Micron Has Resumed Shipments to Huawei in Past Two Weeks

Micron Technology has resumed some shipments to Huawei Technologies after determining that they didn't fall afoul of U.S. curbs on exports to the Chinese telecom giant.