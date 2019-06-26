FAA Finds New Software Problem in Boeing's 737 MAX

Boeing and federal regulators said they have identified a new software problem on the 737 MAX, further delaying the process of returning the troubled jet to service.

Huawei Loses Trade-Secrets Dispute With Startup

A Texas jury has found that Chinese telecom Huawei Technologies misappropriated the trade secrets of a Silicon Valley chip startup.

Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive and co-founder of Facebook, endorsed federal privacy legislation and greater regulation of political advertising, even as he cast governments as too slow to address many of the internet's thorniest problems.

Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is seeking to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum, saying the company's board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum.

Centerbridge Is in Exclusive Talks to Buy Magellan Health

Managed-care provider Magellan Health is in exclusive talks for a possible sale to private-equity firm Centerbridge Partners. The private-equity firm could reach a deal for Magellan next month.

H.I.G. Says Trade-Secret Theft Claim Is 'Farcical'

H.I.G. Capital struck back against a translation-services company's lawsuit claiming that the firm stole its trade secrets, saying the complaint is the work of a serial litigator trying to punish a competitor.

Reddit Puts Limits on Pro-Trump Discussion Group

Reddit quarantined a pro-Trump user group on its platform after it said members threatened violence against both law-enforcement officers and public officials.

Wayfair Workers Stage Walkout Over Sales to Border Camps

Employees of Wayfair Inc. walked out of the company's Boston headquarters in protest of the online retailer's sale of $200,000 worth of bedroom furniture to a southern border facility for migrant children seeking asylum in the U.S.

Bayer to Seek Help With Weedkiller Litigation

Bayer said it would seek outside help and review its approach in the company's legal battle with thousands of cancer patients who blame the herbicide Roundup for their illness.

Maersk CEO Wants Half Its Earnings to Come From Inland Logistics

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk wants to buy warehouses, container terminals and customs brokerage firms to boost its logistics services capabilities, part of a strategic shift toward a landside business the company hopes will produce half its revenue in two years.