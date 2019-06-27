H&M Profit Slips as Turnaround Costs Weigh on Higher Sales

Hennes & Mauritz posted a slight dip in second quarter net profit, as expected, as the cost of its intensifying turnaround efforts offset stronger sales.

FAA Finds New Software Problem in Boeing's 737 MAX

Boeing and federal regulators said they have identified a new software problem on the 737 MAX, further delaying the process of returning the troubled jet to service.

Oxford Signs $5 Billion Deal With Investor

Student housing under the agreement with the insurer and asset manager Legal & General will provide a return on investment through fees and rents.

Huawei Loses Trade-Secrets Dispute With Startup

A Texas jury has found that Chinese telecom Huawei Technologies misappropriated the trade secrets of a Silicon Valley chip startup.

Facebook's Zuckerberg Backs Privacy Legislation

Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive and co-founder of Facebook, endorsed federal privacy legislation and greater regulation of political advertising, even as he cast governments as too slow to address many of the internet's thorniest problems.

Carl Icahn Seeks to Replace Four Occidental Directors

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is seeking to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum, saying the company's board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum.

Centerbridge Is in Exclusive Talks to Buy Magellan Health

Managed-care provider Magellan Health is in exclusive talks for a possible sale to private-equity firm Centerbridge Partners. The private-equity firm could reach a deal for Magellan next month.

FCC Investigates Whether Sinclair Showed 'Lack of Candor' When Trying to Buy Tribune

The Federal Communications Commission is investigating whether Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. misled the government agency during its unsuccessful attempt to buy Tribune Media Co. last year.

H.I.G. Says Trade-Secret Theft Claim Is 'Farcical'

H.I.G. Capital struck back against a translation-services company's lawsuit claiming that the firm stole its trade secrets, saying the complaint is the work of a serial litigator trying to punish a competitor.

Reddit Puts Limits on Pro-Trump Discussion Group

Reddit quarantined a pro-Trump user group on its platform after it said members threatened violence against both law-enforcement officers and public officials.