Facebook's Effort to Build an Internal Court for Content Is Far From Simple

In a report on Facebook's efforts to create an independent content oversight board, the social-media giant said there has been little consensus of how it should govern speech or how it should be held accountable.

Chemicals Giant BASF to Cut 5% of Global Workforce

BASF said it would cut 6,000 jobs, roughly 5% of its global workforce, as part of a broader plan to boost profits at the German chemicals giant that has suffered from slowing demand in one of its key global markets: cars.

Ford to Slash Jobs as Part of European Shake-Up

Ford detailed plans to close factories in Europe and cut 12,000 jobs, or more than 20% of the company's workforce there, an effort to return to a profit in the region and focus on technologies that are reshaping the auto industry.

Boeing Looks to Settle Lion Air Claims

Boeing is negotiating a possible settlement with the families of some victims of the Lion Air 737 MAX jetliner crash that killed 189 people last year.

Nissan CEO Faces Deadline to Fix U.S. Problems

A strong shareholder vote of discontent this week against Nissan Motor's chief executive has put him on a tight timeline to turn around the Japanese auto maker's troubled U.S. operations.

Walgreens Profit Falls, Sales Pick Up

Drugstore chain Walgreens Boots Alliance said profit fell in the latest quarter even as sales increased.

Macron Throws a Wrench in Renault-Fiat Chrysler Merger Hopes

Renault's hopes of resuming merger talks with Fiat Chrysler were dealt a blow after President Emmanuel Macron urged the French car maker to focus on generating cost savings with its partner Nissan, rather than reshaping their 20-year alliance.

Airlines Seek Coordinated Regulatory Action on Boeing MAX

Airlines reinforced their call for air-safety regulators to cooperate on returning the Boeing 737 MAX plane to service and agreeing on common pilot training requirements after two fatal crashes.

Conagra Sales Fall Short of Targets

Conagra joined the list of food makers disclosing disappointing results, reflecting weak performance from brands including Hunt's, Chef Boyardee and Marie Callender's.

PepsiCo to Make Packaging Changes for Beverages

PepsiCo said it is changing the packaging on some of its beverages in a move to reduce waste and promote a circular economy for plastics.