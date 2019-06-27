Log in
06/27/2019 | 10:16pm BST
Federal Reserve Approves Big Banks to Boost Payouts to Investors

The Fed cleared the biggest banks to increase shareholder payouts, another sign the industry has grown fit enough to handle a severe economic shock. 

 
Nike's Sales Lifted by North America and China

Nike said higher apparel and footwear sales in North America and China drove a 4% increase in revenue in its latest quarter. 

 
State Street to Pay $88 Million Settlement for Overcharging Clients

State Street Corp. agreed to pay $88 million to settle the top U.S. securities regulator's allegations that the custody bank overcharged its investment-firm clients. 

 
Transat Accepts Takeover Offer From Air Canada

The board at Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc. agreed to a takeover by Air Canada, at a price below what another bidder has offered. 

 
SpaceX Is Seeking More Capital From Investors

Elon Musk's SpaceX is in the middle of another fundraising round, as it tries to ramp up various rocket and spacecraft projects. The company is looking to raise $314 million, which would value the company at about $31 billion. 

 
North Carolina Regulators Seize Control of Life Insurers Owned by Greg Lindberg

North Carolina's insurance department seized control of a group of troubled life insurers owned by Greg Lindberg, who was arrested in April on federal criminal charges of conspiring to bribe the state's insurance commissioner. 

 
Congo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says

A mine partially owned by Glencore collapsed in the Congo, killing at least 19 people who were mining illegally, the London-listed company said. 

 
Ford to Slash Jobs as Part of European Shake-Up

Ford detailed plans to close factories in Europe and cut 12,000 jobs, or more than 20% of the company's workforce there, an effort to focus on technologies that are reshaping the auto industry. 

 
Facebook's Effort to Build an Internal Court for Content Is Far From Simple

In a report on Facebook's efforts to create an independent content oversight board, the social-media giant said there has been little consensus of how it should govern speech or how it should be held accountable. 

 
Chemicals Giant BASF to Cut 5% of Global Workforce

BASF said it would cut 6,000 jobs, roughly 5% of its global workforce, as part of a broader plan to boost profits at the German chemicals giant that has suffered from slowing demand in one of its key global markets: cars.

