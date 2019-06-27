Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/27/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
FDA Says Medtronic Insulin Pumps Pose Cybersecurity Risk

The Food and Drug Administration warned that certain insulin pumps made by Medtronic have cybersecurity vulnerabilities and could be manipulated by hackers, causing danger to diabetes patients. 

 
Nike Posts Strong Sales, Plays Down Trade Risks

Nike posted higher sales in the latest quarter, boosted by strong demand in both the U.S. and China, and executives said the trade dispute between the two countries hasn't hurt the sneaker giant's business. 

 
Apple Design Chief Jony Ive to Depart

Apple said its chief design officer, Jony Ive, will leave this year to form an independent design company, with Apple being one of its primary clients. 

 
Twitter to Flag Officials' Tweets That Break Rules

The social-media platform said it would begin flagging tweets by government officials and political figures world-wide who violate Twitter's rules, a response to longstanding criticism that could court new controversy. 

 
State Street to Pay $88 Million Settlement for Overcharging Clients

State Street Corp. agreed to pay $88 million to settle the top U.S. securities regulator's allegations that the custody bank overcharged its investment-firm clients. 

 
Transat Accepts Takeover Offer From Air Canada

The board at Canadian tour operator Transat A.T. Inc. agreed to a takeover by Air Canada, at a price below what another bidder has offered. 

 
SpaceX Is Seeking More Capital From Investors

Elon Musk's SpaceX is in the middle of another fundraising round, as it tries to ramp up various rocket and spacecraft projects. The company is looking to raise $314 million, which would value the company at about $31 billion. 

 
North Carolina Regulators Seize Control of Life Insurers Owned by Greg Lindberg

North Carolina's insurance department seized control of a group of troubled life insurers owned by Greg Lindberg, who was arrested in April on federal criminal charges of conspiring to bribe the state's insurance commissioner. 

 
Congo Mine Collapse Kills at Least 19, Glencore Says

A mine partially owned by Glencore collapsed in the Congo, killing at least 19 people who were mining illegally, the London-listed company said. 

 
Ford to Slash Jobs as Part of European Shake-Up

Ford detailed plans to close factories in Europe and cut 12,000 jobs, or more than 20% of the company's workforce there, an effort to focus on technologies that are reshaping the auto industry.

