News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

06/30/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Jony Ive is Leaving Apple, But His Departure Began Long Ago

Apple's design chief helped create some of the world's best-known products, but grew distant from leadership, as the company shifted its focus to operations under CEO Tim Cook. 

 
UBiome Interim CEO to Leave Company

John Rakow is leaving after two months as interim chief executive as the lab-testing startup shakes up its leadership for the second time since a federal investigation into its billing practices became public two months ago. 

 
Drink Makers Seek More Recycled Plastic

Beverage companies aiming to use more recycled plastic in their packaging are facing a shortage of discarded containers from recycling programs. 

 
Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%. 

 
Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging

In a speech to South Korea's largest conglomerates after he eased the toughest U.S. measures against Huawei, President Trump provided no direction on how they should proceed with the Chinese tech giant. 

 
Scooter Braun Makes $300 Million Deal for Big Machine Records

Pop-music talent manager Scooter Braun agreed to buy Big Machine Label Group for more than $300 million, a deal the largely country-music record label sees helping it plug into pop music's streaming landscape. 

 
At Purdue Pharma, Business Slumps as Opioid Lawsuits Mount

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is struggling with slumping sales, a shrinking workforce and restructuring problems as it battles lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. 

 
Federal Prosecutors Subpoena Records Related to Boeing 787 Dreamliner

Federal prosecutors have subpoenaed records related to Boeing's 787 Dreamliner, a person familiar with the matter said. 

 
Elizabeth Holmes to Face Trial Next Year on Fraud Charges

The Theranos founder and her former deputy will face trial in federal court in August 2020 for charges that they lied to doctors and patients about blood-test results and deceived investors about the disgraced startup's finances. 

 
Saba Can Nominate Slate to BlackRock Fund Boards, Delaware Court Says

Saba Capital Management LP, a $1.7 billion hedge fund, will be allowed to nominate outsiders to the boards of two BlackRock Inc. closed-end funds, a Delaware court has found.

12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:11aU.S. shale's growth rate peaked last year, slower gains ahead
RE
06/30Australian House Prices Showing Some Resilience
DJ
06/30Asia's factory activity shrinks, U.S.-China trade truce fails to brighten outlook
RE
06/30Rally as U.S.-China trade worries ease
RE
06/30Trump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
06/30U.S. President Donald Trump says is 'in no hurry' for a deal with China
RE
06/30Yen slips, yuan advances as U.S.-China trade ceasefire lifts investor mood
RE
06/30Iran oil minister Zanganeh calls for unity among OPEC members
RE
06/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
1OPEC set for oil cut extension if Iran endorses pact
2Oil jumps on Saudi, Russia support for supply cuts
3PM contender Hunt sets out plans to prepare Britain for no-deal Brexit
4LINE CORP : From shrimp to fake eyelashes, social media sales soar in Facebook-friendly Thailand
5WÄRTSILÄ : WÄRTSILÄ : Wärtsilä's fast track delivery of a 200 MW engine power plant will help meet Cambodia's ..
