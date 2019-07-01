Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/01/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Jony Ive is Leaving Apple, But His Departure Began Long Ago

Apple's design chief helped create some of the world's best-known products, but grew distant from leadership, as the company shifted its focus to operations under CEO Tim Cook. 

 
UBiome Interim CEO to Leave Company

John Rakow is leaving after two months as interim chief executive as the lab-testing startup shakes up its leadership for the second time since a federal investigation into its billing practices became public two months ago. 

 
Drink Makers Seek More Recycled Plastic

Beverage companies aiming to use more recycled plastic in their packaging are facing a shortage of discarded containers from recycling programs. 

 
Oil-Field Services Company Weatherford to File for Bankruptcy

Weatherford International, a Swiss-based oil-field services company, said it would file for bankruptcy protection after bondholders approved a restructuring agreement that will reduce its total debt by about 70%. 

 
Trump Leaves Huawei's South Korean Suppliers Hanging

In a speech to South Korea's largest conglomerates after he eased the toughest U.S. measures against Huawei, President Trump provided no direction on how they should proceed with the Chinese tech giant. 

 
Scooter Braun Makes $300 Million Deal for Big Machine Records

Pop-music talent manager Scooter Braun agreed to buy Big Machine Label Group for more than $300 million, a deal the largely country-music record label sees helping it plug into pop music's streaming landscape. 

 
At Purdue Pharma, Business Slumps as Opioid Lawsuits Mount

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma is struggling with slumping sales, a shrinking workforce and restructuring problems as it battles lawsuits related to the opioid crisis. 

 
Biotech Startup Century Therapeutics Lands $250 Million in Venture Financing

Corporate and venture-capital investors are funneling $250 million into startup Century Therapeutics to finance an effort to cure cancers through a new type of cellular therapy. 

 
Walmart Turns to VR to Pick Middle Managers

The country's largest employer is using a VR skills assessment as part of the selection process to find new middle managers, hoping to limit inherent bias in hiring decisions, increase diversity and reduce turnover in a tight labor market. 

 
Tesla's Big Quarter Won't Be Cause for Celebration

The next catalyst for the electric-car pioneer will be its second-quarter vehicle-deliveries report this week. Even a strong number won't put concerns about demand for its cars to rest though.

