U.S. Drilling Slowdown Triggers Oil Bankruptcy

A slowdown in U.S. drilling activity is taking a toll on the oil patch as Weatherford International is set to become one of the biggest oil-and-gas bankruptcies in years.

WPP in Talks to Sell Kantar Stake to Bain Capital

The sale would mark the biggest move yet by Chief Executive Mark Read in his effort to revive WPP's fortunes since taking over the top job last year.

Casino Operators Win Big on Macau

Despite worries about the global economy, investors are again betting on casino stocks.

Square Faces Lawsuit Over Misfired Medical Receipt

A California man accused Square of violating privacy laws after the payments company mistakenly forwarded a digital receipt containing details of his medical history to one of his friends.

Streaming Service Challenges Broadcasters with Free TV Feeds

A streaming service that offers free broadcast TV to cord-cutters is winning support from some big media players, five years after a similar venture was quashed in court.

Struggling Beauty Giant Coty to Restructure Operations

Cosmetics-and-fragrance giant Coty said it would restructure its operations and take a $3 billion write-down on the multibillion-dollar beauty business it acquired nearly three years ago from Procter & Gamble.

Genesee & Wyoming to Go Private in Roughly $6.5 Billion Deal

Railroad owner Genesee & Wyoming is being acquired by a group of investors in a roughly $6.5 billion deal.

Coca-Cola and Monster Resolve Energy Drink Dispute

Coca-Cola won an arbitration claim against Monster Beverage, clearing Coke's way to sell its own energy drink.

Applied Materials to Buy Kokusai Electric From KKR for $2.2 Billion

Applied Materials said it is acquiring Kokusai Electric, a producer of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, for $2.2 billion from global investment firm KKR.

Goldman Sachs Could Be a New Safety Stock

With a newly increased dividend, Goldman Sachs may be evolving from a fierce trading house to a favorite stock for safety-conscious investors.