MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/02/2019 | 03:16am EDT
TPG Raises Nearly $14 Billion in Total for Flagship Buyout and Health-Care Funds

The firm so far has rounded up around $11.20 billion for TPG Partners VIII LP and another $2.57 billion for TPG Healthcare Partners LP, according to the filings. 

 
AB InBev Asia Unit Plans $9.8B Hong Kong IPO

The Asia-Pacific unit of AB InBev is seeking to raise as much as $9.8 billion in what could be the biggest food and beverage IPO globally. 

 
Drugmakers Push Their Prices Higher

Drugmakers initiated a new round of price increases on their products, with some of them affecting generic hospital-administered injectable drugs that are in short supply. 

 
FAA Asks Boeing 737 MAX Panel to Sign Nondisclosure Agreements

EXCLUSIVE: U.S. aviation regulators are taking precautions over concerns about details leaking from discussions about software fixes to grounded Boeing 737 MAX jets. 

 
WPP in Talks to Sell Kantar Stake to Bain Capital

The sale would mark the biggest move yet by Chief Executive Mark Read in his effort to revive WPP's fortunes since taking over the top job last year. 

 
HIG Capital Takes Majority Stake in Italian Manufacturer

The company's founding Strazzari and Cerutti families, sold the stake to H.I.G. and have reinvested in Metalprint, according to an announcement. 

 
Nike Nixes 'Betsy Ross Flag' Shoe After Kaepernick Intervenes

Nike is yanking a U.S.A.-themed sneaker featuring an early American flag after NFL star-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick told the company it shouldn't sell a shoe with a symbol that he and others consider offensive. 

 
Coal Company Blackjewel on Brink of Liquidation After Chapter 11 Loan Disappears

Coal producer Blackjewel could be forced to liquidate after an emergency lifeline intended to finance a restructuring of the business in chapter 11 bankruptcy fell apart, a company lawyer said. 

 
U.S. Drilling Slowdown Triggers Oil Bankruptcy

A slowdown in U.S. drilling activity is taking a toll on the oil patch as Weatherford International has become one of the biggest oil-and-gas bankruptcies in years. 

 
Struggling Beauty Giant Coty to Restructure Operations

Cosmetics-and-fragrance giant Coty said it would restructure its operations and take a $3 billion write-down on the multibillion-dollar beauty business it acquired nearly three years ago from Procter & Gamble.

