News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/03/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
Boeing Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing pledged $100 million in financial support to families and communities affected by two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX plane, part of the company's effort to restore its reputation shaken by the tragedies. 

 
Ford's U.S. Sales Slowed in First Half, Following Industry Trend

Ford Motor Co. said U.S. sales slid 2.9% in the first half of 2019, the latest car maker this week to report weaker sales as demand for new vehicles cools. 

 
Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Renault Offices Are Searched in Relation to Ghosn Probe

Police searched Renault's headquarters for evidence related to the investigation into former CEO Carlos Ghosn. 

 
Canopy Growth Co-CEO Bruce Linton Leaving the Company

Canopy Growth Corp. co-chief executive Bruce Linton says he was terminated by the Canadian cannabis company following recent quarterly results that disappointed investors. 

 
Tesla's Ace is Good for One Hand

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will likely need several more aces from up his sleeve soon. 

 
Amazon's Deal Spree Is Threatened by Washington Scrutiny

Amazon.com has been on a buying binge in recent years, but the U.S. government's increased scrutiny of large tech companies threatens to slow that pace. 

 
For Investors, Budweiser Will Be a Premium Brewer

Budweiser is more profitable and better positioned for growth than its local rivals in China, the world's largest beer market by volume sold. 

 
Weatherford Looking at Stock Listing After Bankruptcy

The Swiss company, which on Monday became one of the biggest oil patch bankruptcies in years, said in a court filing it plans to have shares in a reorganized company listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, the New York Stock Exchange or another national exchange shortly after leaving bankruptcy. 

 
Bankrupt U.S. Freight-Payment Provider's Assets Sold to Belgian Company

A Belgian freight-payment services company is buying the assets of bankrupt U.S. rival IPS Worldwide for $2.3 million.

