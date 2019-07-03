Univision, Privately Owned for More Than a Decade, Explores Sale

Univision Communications is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, a process that could culminate in a long-sought deal for the Spanish-language broadcaster's private-equity owners.

Arizona Mayor to Nike: We Still Want You, Even If Governor Doesn't

The mayor of Goodyear, Ariz., said local officials still wanted Nike Inc. to open a factory in the city after the governor of the state pulled his support for the project in protest of the sneaker giant's decision not to sell a shoe featuring an early American flag.

High-Tech Disruptors of Bond Market Enjoy Stock Surge

Investors have richly rewarded a pair of companies that are bringing electronic trading to the bond market, which has long been dominated by Wall Street banks making deals by phone, email and instant message.

Boeing Pledges $100 Million to Families, Communities Hurt by 737 MAX Crashes

Boeing pledged $100 million in financial support to families and communities affected by two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX plane, part of the company's effort to restore its reputation shaken by the tragedies.

Ford's U.S. Sales Slowed in First Half, Following Industry Trend

Ford Motor Co. said U.S. sales slid 2.9% in the first half of 2019, the latest car maker this week to report weaker sales as demand for new vehicles cools.

Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter.

Renault Offices Are Searched in Relation to Ghosn Probe

Police searched Renault's headquarters for evidence related to the investigation into former CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Canopy Growth Co-CEO Bruce Linton Leaving the Company

Canopy Growth Corp. co-chief executive Bruce Linton says he was terminated by the Canadian cannabis company following recent quarterly results that disappointed investors.

Tesla's Ace is Good for One Hand

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk will likely need several more aces from up his sleeve soon.

Amazon's Deal Spree Is Threatened by Washington Scrutiny

Amazon.com has been on a buying binge in recent years, but the U.S. government's increased scrutiny of tech giants threatens to slow that pace.