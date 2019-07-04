Univision, Privately Owned for More Than a Decade, Explores Sale

Univision Communications is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, a process that could culminate in a long-sought deal for the Spanish-language broadcaster's private-equity owners.

Troubled Coal Company Blackjewel Gets Emergency Loan

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, W.Va., gave Blackjewel permission Wednesday to tap a $5 million loan from the credit fund of Riverstone Holdings LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm and the company's senior lender.

Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business.

SEC Pushes Adobe to Explain Compliance to New Accounting Rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission's queries to Adobe on how it is implementing the new revenue accounting standard shows the regulator's efforts to push companies into revealing more about how they are complying with the new rules.

Serco Strikes $24 Million Deferred Prosecution Agreement

Serco Group said a subsidiary agreed to pay about $24 million to settle fraud and false accounting charges brought by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

Avis Revamps IT to Stay Relevant in Changing Industry

Avis has reshaped its information-technology infrastructure to pursue opportunities such as managing its car fleet in real time, exploring the autonomous-vehicle sector, and expanding its partnership with Lyft.

High-Tech Disruptors of Bond Market Enjoy Stock Surge

Investors have richly rewarded a pair of companies that are bringing electronic trading to the bond market, which has long been dominated by Wall Street banks making deals by phone, email and instant message.

Arizona Mayor to Nike: We Still Want You, Even if Governor Doesn't

The mayor of Goodyear, Ariz., said local officials still wanted Nike Inc. to open a factory in the city after the governor of the state pulled his support for the project in protest of the sneaker giant's decision not to sell a shoe featuring an early American flag.

Ford's U.S. Sales Slowed in First Half, Following Industry Trend

Ford Motor Co. said U.S. sales slid 2.9% in the first half of 2019, the latest car maker this week to report weaker sales as demand for new vehicles cools.

Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter.