Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/04/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Samsung Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50%

Samsung Electronics said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56.3% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips was exacerbated by the nagging U.S.-China trade dispute. 

 
Univision Owners Seek Exit After Tumultuous Run

Univision is exploring a possible sale, a move that would put an end to 12 years of private-equity ownership marked by an erosion of the Spanish-language broadcaster's ratings dominance. 

 
MAD Magazine to Stop Publishing New Content

Starting with issue No. 10, which goes on sale in October, the humor magazine will be available only in comic-book stores and will also be mailed directly to subscribers. 

 
CVC Nears Deal to Buy Packaging Unit From Bosch

German engineering group Robert Bosch is in advanced talks to sell its packaging-technology division to global buyout firm CVC Capital Partners in a deal that could value the business at up to $959 million. 

 
Can Facebook's Libra Avoid Regulators? History Suggests Not

For all its crypto styling, Facebook's Libra looks less like bitcoin and more like a 50-year-old type of investment fund that has attracted intense regulatory scrutiny since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors should be skeptical of claims it can escape the same kind of attention. 

 
Univision, Privately Owned for More Than a Decade, Explores Sale

Univision Communications is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, a process that could culminate in a long-sought deal for the Spanish-language broadcaster's private-equity owners. 

 
Troubled Coal Company Blackjewel Gets Emergency Loan

Judge Frank Volk of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Charleston, W.Va., gave Blackjewel permission Wednesday to tap a $5 million loan from the credit fund of Riverstone Holdings LLC, an energy-focused private-equity firm and the company's senior lender. 

 
Washington Offers Companies Facing Enforcement a Package Deal

Banks, asset managers and public companies could find it easier to settle regulatory enforcement actions without damaging other parts of their business. 

 
SEC Pushes Adobe to Explain Compliance to New Accounting Rules

The Securities and Exchange Commission's queries to Adobe on how it is implementing the new revenue accounting standard shows the regulator's efforts to push companies into revealing more about how they are complying with the new rules. 

 
Serco Strikes $24 Million Deferred Prosecution Agreement

Serco Group said a subsidiary agreed to pay about $24 million to settle fraud and false accounting charges brought by the U.K.'s Serious Fraud Office.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:18pMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF STATE OF JAPAN : Tax Treaties Covered by the Convention to Implement Measures to Prevent BEPS will be Increased
PU
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:11pDOLLAR INDEX : steady as market braces for U.S. jobs report
RE
09:05pAsian shares near two-month highs ahead of U.S. payrolls
RE
09:02pChina's June new loans dip but regulator says lending demand met
RE
08:43pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : DA holds massive info campaign for livestock production in Central Luzon
PU
08:27pJapan's May household spending rises at fastest pace in 4 years
RE
08:20pCanada Monetary Reserves Rose $596 Million in June From May
DJ
08:07pUK hirings fall again as Brexit uncertainty mounts - REC
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AT&T : AT&T : TV channels go dark after AT&T, Nexstar fail to reach deal
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD (ADR) : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Announces Earnings Guidance for 2Q 2019
3MANCHESTER UNITED PLC : MANCHESTER UNITED : PSG sign Herrera until 2024
4SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Elec says second quarter operating profit likely 56% down, ..
5LEPIDICO LTD : LEPIDICO : Desert Lion Energy Obtains Final Order Approving Plan of Arrangement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About