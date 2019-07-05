Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/05/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Group That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management. 

 
Samsung Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50%

Samsung Electronics said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56.3% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips was exacerbated by the nagging U.S.-China trade dispute. 

 
Univision Owners Seek Exit After Tumultuous Run

Univision is exploring a possible sale, a move that would put an end to 12 years of private-equity ownership marked by an erosion of the Spanish-language broadcaster's ratings dominance. 

 
MAD Magazine to Stop Publishing New Content

Starting with issue No. 10, which goes on sale in October, the humor magazine will be available only in comic-book stores and will also be mailed directly to subscribers. 

 
CVC Nears Deal to Buy Packaging Unit From Bosch

German engineering group Robert Bosch is in advanced talks to sell its packaging-technology division to global buyout firm CVC Capital Partners in a deal that could value the business at up to $959 million. 

 
Can Facebook's Libra Avoid Regulators? History Suggests Not

For all its crypto styling, Facebook's Libra looks less like bitcoin and more like a 50-year-old type of investment fund that has attracted intense regulatory scrutiny since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors should be skeptical of claims it can escape the same kind of attention. 

 
High-Tech Disruptors of Bond Market Enjoy Stock Surge

Investors have richly rewarded a pair of companies that are bringing electronic trading to the bond market, which has long been dominated by Wall Street banks making deals by phone, email and instant message. 

 
Arizona Mayor to Nike: We Still Want You, Even if Governor Doesn't

The mayor of Goodyear, Ariz., said local officials still wanted Nike Inc. to open a factory in the city after the governor of the state pulled his support for the project in protest of the sneaker giant's decision not to sell a shoe featuring an early American flag. 

 
Investors Back U.K. Firm Actis's Bid for Abraaj Assets

U.K. private-equity firm Actis is nearing a deal to take over two funds managed by its collapsed rival Abraaj Group, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Univision, Privately Owned for More Than a Decade, Explores Sale

Univision Communications is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, a process that could culminate in a long-sought deal for the Spanish-language broadcaster's private-equity owners.

