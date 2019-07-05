Deutsche Bank's Investment Banking Chief to Leave Embattled Lender

Deutsche Bank's investment banking chief Garth Ritchie has agreed to leave the embattled German lender, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Struggling BMW Seeks New CEO to Turn Around Fortunes

The chief executive of BMW won't seek a second term, forcing the German auto maker to seek new leadership as it contends with shrinking profits and fierce competition in the fast-growing market for electric cars.

Samsung Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50%

Samsung Electronics said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips was exacerbated by the nagging U.S.-China trade dispute.

Huawei Disputes U.S. Cyber Firm's Findings of Flaws in Gear

Huawei has disputed the findings that said its gear is far more likely to contain flaws than equipment from rival companies, characterizing the analysis as incomplete and inaccurate.

Amazon's Deliveroo Investment Attracts U.K. Watchdog's Attention

Britain's competition regulator is reviewing Amazon's investment in food-delivery startup Deliveroo, as global regulators scrutinize potential antitrust issues amid an expansion by Silicon Valley giants into more markets.

After Jony Ive, Apple Bets a Pragmatist Can Turn Prophet

Apple's Jeff Williams has gone from heading procurement to leading all of the tech giant's operations. Now he has a new responsibility: creating the iconic gadgets that make the company hum.

Samsung Memory-Chip Pain Isn't Fading

Despite a likely boost from Apple, the Korean technology giant expects its operating profit to more than halve in the second quarter.

Group That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management.

U.S. Hits Back at Huawei Lawsuit

The U.S. government issued its first public defense of a law that restricts federal agencies from doing business with Huawei, saying it had ample national-security reasons for enacting it.

Big Bond Rally Boosts Italian Banks

A large rally in Italian bonds is making winners out of the country's banks, whose shaky finances have weighed on global markets in recent years.