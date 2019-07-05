Deutsche Bank's Investment-Banking Chief to Leave

Garth Ritchie has agreed to leave the embattled German lender, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Struggling BMW Seeks New CEO to Turn Around Fortunes

The chief executive of BMW won't seek a second term, forcing the German auto maker to seek new leadership as it contends with shrinking profits and fierce competition in the fast-growing market for electric cars.

Osram Licht Supports EUR3.4 Bln Offer From Bain, Carlyle Group

Osram Licht said it supports the multibillion-euro takeover offer from U.S. private-equity firms Bain Capital and Carlyle Group.

U.K. Regulator Fines Deloitte Over Audit of Outsourcing Company Unit

Deloitte and one of its partners is being fined and reprimanded for shortfalls in its audits of a subsidiary of outsourcing firm Serco Group PLC. The rebuke comes as the country looks to boost the quality of its audit sector.

Samsung Expects Quarterly Operating Profit to Fall More Than 50%

Samsung Electronics said it expects its second-quarter operating profit to decline 56% from a year earlier as sluggish demand for memory chips was exacerbated by the nagging U.S.-China trade dispute.

Huawei Disputes U.S. Cyber Firm's Findings of Flaws in Gear

Huawei has disputed the findings that said its gear is far more likely to contain flaws than equipment from rival companies, characterizing the analysis as incomplete and inaccurate.

Amazon's Deliveroo Investment Attracts U.K. Watchdog's Attention

Britain's competition regulator is reviewing Amazon's investment in food-delivery startup Deliveroo, as global regulators scrutinize potential antitrust issues amid an expansion by Silicon Valley giants into more markets.

After Jony Ive, Apple Bets a Pragmatist Can Turn Prophet

Apple's Jeff Williams has gone from heading procurement to leading all of the tech giant's operations. Now he has a new responsibility: creating the iconic gadgets that make the company hum.

Group That Includes TPG Is on Shortlist of Bidders for Group of Asian Hospitals

A consortium that includes American private-equity firm TPG Capital is one of three shortlisted bidders for a $2 billion collection of Asian hospitals owned by Columbia Pacific Management.

U.S. Hits Back at Huawei Lawsuit

The U.S. government issued its first public defense of a law that restricts federal agencies from doing business with Huawei, saying it had ample national-security reasons for enacting it.