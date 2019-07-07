Log in
07/07/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Deutsche Bank to Exit Global Equities, Trading Business

Deutsche Bank moved to gut its global ambitions as a trading powerhouse, cutting 18,000 jobs and retreating to its German banking roots in a radical overhaul to try to save itself after years of decline. 

 
WeWork to Raise Billions Selling Debt Ahead of IPO

Office-space manager WeWork plans to raise billions of dollars in debt before it goes public, a move aimed at shoring up confidence in its business. 

 
Boeing Loses MAX Deal to Airbus

A Saudi airline on Sunday said it would purchase up to 50 Airbus jets, worth more than $5.5 billion, instead of the Boeing 737 MAX jets it committed last December to buy. 

 
Indian Bank Defrauded by Another Borrower

The Indian bank that fell victim to one of the country's biggest banking scams said that another borrowers had defrauded it of half a billion dollars. 

 
Spider-Man Swings to No. 1 at Box Office

Spider-Man rode his Avenger pals' coattails to the top of the Independence Day box office, grossing $185.1 million in the U.S. and Canada over a six-day opening, according to preliminary studio estimates. 

 
Campbell Tries to Reheat Soup Sales

Canned soup made Campbell Soup Co. an icon of 20th-century consumer culture. This century, the soup business has become a millstone for the Camden, N.J.-based company. 

 
Ohio Lawmakers Miss Deadline to Save Nuclear Plants but Vow to Keep Trying

FirstEnergy Solutions Corp., the Ohio utility operating under federal bankruptcy protection, said it was optimistic state lawmakers would authorize aid to keep the state's two nuclear plants running. 

 
SUVs Are Bumper-to-Bumper on Dealer Lots, With More on the Way

Sport-utility vehicles became big hits with Americans looking for roomier rides, prompting auto makers to roll out a range of models of different sizes and price points. Now, some dealers and analysts say companies may have gone too far, and expect an overcrowded market to lead to deflated prices. 

 
Spurred by Amazon, Supermarkets Try Swapping Cashiers for Cameras

Tesco and other supermarket chains are testing cashierless stores with cameras that track what shoppers pick, so they pay by simply walking out the door. 

 
Plan on More Pharma Megamergers

Tough R&D conditions and backlash over high drug prices have put megamergers back on the agenda for biotech and pharma companies desperate for growth.

10:36pChina's June foreign exchange reserves rise more than expected amid trade truce
RE
09:58pABS AUSTRALIAN BUREAU OF STATISTICS : Most workers staying in the same job (Media Release)
PU
09:55pJapan machinery orders fall most in eight months in worrying sign for economy
RE
09:55pChina's Foreign Exchange Reserves Rise for Second Straight Month in June
DJ
09:53pDollar near three-week high, U.S. job gains weaken case for large Fed cut
RE
09:29pOil extends gains, supported by surprise U.S. jobs report
RE
09:27pSouth Korea urges Japan to scrap export curbs, pledges help to firms
RE
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
08:54pAsian shares subdued on dampened U.S. rate cut expectations
RE
