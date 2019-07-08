Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
VW Stalled Bond Probe, SEC Says

The auto maker dragged out a probe into whether it defrauded bond investors who weren't told about its efforts to cheat on diesel-emissions tests, the SEC says. 

 
BASF Issues Profit Warning on U.S.-China Trade Concerns, Slowing Auto Market

BASF SE slashed its profit forecasts, citing the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as sluggish demand in the auto market, furthering the struggles at the German chemicals giant. 

 
Instagram Introduces New Anti-Bullying Features

Instagram is rolling out new features to help combat cyberbullying on its platform, the head of the social-media company said. 

 
Piper Jaffray Nearing Deal to Buy Sandler O'Neill for $485 Million

Piper Jaffray is nearing a deal to buy Sandler O'Neill + Partners for $485 million in cash and stock, in a deal that could be announced as early as Tuesday. 

 
REI to Resume Business With Outdoor Company After Firearm Divestiture

Outdoor retailer REI said it would resume doing business with Vista Outdoor after the company said it had agreed to sell its firearm business. 

 
Cryptocurrency Startups Get Partial Green Light from Washington

Washington is opening the door a crack for cryptocurrency startups that want to disrupt some of Wall Street's traditional businesses. 

 
HSBC Hires Citigroup Veteran to Take Over U.S. Business

HSBC Holdings signaled a fresh effort to turn around its lagging U.S. business by hiring Citigroup veteran Michael Roberts to succeed Patrick Burke as chief executive of HSBC USA when he retires later this year. 

 
Drug Distributor Cardinal Health Faces Recruitment Challenge as CFO Departs

The Dublin, Ohio-based company is turning to its chief executive, Michael Kaufmann, to oversee the books following the departure of its chief financial officer, Jorge M. Gomez, indicating a lack of potential successors. 

 
WeWork's Debt Deal Has Consequences

The office-sharing company's debt issue ahead of an initial public offering should worry potential buyers and existing owners, too 

 
Deutsche Bank Shares Fall Sharply on Restructuring

Deutsche Bank AG was quick to start firing staff from its investment bank on Monday, but its investors will need to wait much longer to discover how the German lender's radical restructuring will affect them.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE 0.05% 62.59 Delayed Quote.3.63%
BILLERUDKORSNÄS 0.71% 126.85 Delayed Quote.19.38%
CARDINAL HEALTH -1.53% 47.49 Delayed Quote.6.48%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.38% 71.13 Delayed Quote.37.15%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -5.39% 6.788 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
GET HOLDINGS LTD -2.38% 0.41 End-of-day quote.2.50%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.59% 668.5 Delayed Quote.3.34%
PIPER JAFFRAY COMPANIES -1.52% 73.88 Delayed Quote.13.94%
VISTA OUTDOOR INC -1.36% 8.7 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:12aAsia stocks fall to two-week low as hopes fade for big Fed rate cut, tech stocks drag
RE
12:06aU.S. says its producers harmed by some structural steel imports
RE
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Philippines sets second round of mining industry audit
RE
07/08Oil prices drop on signs global economy slowing amid trade disputes
RE
07/08Indonesia's retail sales growth accelerates to 7.7% in May
RE
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
07/08NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
07/08U.S. SEC defends pace of Volkswagen suit after emissions scandal
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : careers end in an envelope, a hug and a cab ride
2COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : Deutsche Bank staff react to 18,000 global job cuts
3J SAINSBURY PLC : UK shops suffer slowest growth on record in 12 months to June - BRC
4S&P 500 : And the No. 1 Stock-Fund Manager Is... -- Journal Report
5SK HYNIX INC : Japan pushes back against Seoul's calls to scrap export curbs
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About