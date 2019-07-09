Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/09/2019 | 01:16am EDT
VW Stalled Bond Probe, SEC Says

The auto maker dragged out a probe into whether it defrauded bond investors who weren't told about its efforts to cheat on diesel-emissions tests, the SEC says. 

 
Richard Branson's Space Unit to Go Public

Virgin Galactic is preparing for liftoff as a publicly traded company, a first in the space-tourism business. 

 
BASF Issues Profit Warning on U.S.-China Trade Concerns, Slowing Auto Market

BASF SE slashed its profit forecasts, citing the continuing trade dispute between the U.S. and China as well as sluggish demand in the auto market, furthering the struggles at the German chemicals giant. 

 
Instagram Introduces New Anti-Bullying Features

Instagram is rolling out new features to help combat cyberbullying on its platform, the head of the social-media company said. 

 
Piper Jaffray Nearing Deal to Buy Sandler O'Neill for $485 Million

Piper Jaffray is nearing a deal to buy Sandler O'Neill + Partners for $485 million in cash and stock, in a deal that could be announced as early as Tuesday. 

 
REI to Resume Business With Outdoor Company After Firearm Divestiture

Outdoor retailer REI said it would resume doing business with Vista Outdoor after the company said it had agreed to sell its firearm business. 

 
Cryptocurrency Startups Get Partial Green Light from Washington

Washington is opening the door a crack for cryptocurrency startups that want to disrupt some of Wall Street's traditional businesses. 

 
HSBC Hires Citigroup Veteran to Take Over U.S. Business

HSBC Holdings signaled a fresh effort to turn around its lagging U.S. business by hiring Citigroup veteran Michael Roberts to succeed Patrick Burke as chief executive of HSBC USA when he retires later this year. 

 
Drug Distributor Cardinal Health Faces Recruitment Challenge as CFO Departs

The Dublin, Ohio-based company is turning to its chief executive, Michael Kaufmann, to oversee the books following the departure of its chief financial officer, Jorge M. Gomez, indicating a lack of potential successors. 

 
WeWork's Debt Deal Has Consequences

The office-sharing company's debt issue ahead of an initial public offering should worry potential buyers and existing owners, too

