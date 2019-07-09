Deutsche Bank Shares Continue to Fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares slid a second day as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections and management's grip on restructuring.

Ross Spells Out Reprieve for Huawei

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. would grant licenses to American companies that want to sell technology to Huawei Technologies as long as the sales wouldn't put national security at risk, expanding on a pledge made last month by President Trump to Chinese President Xi.

Airbus Poised to Overtake Boeing as Biggest Plane Maker

Boeing said its commercial-jetliner deliveries fell by more than a third in the first half from a year earlier, as 737 MAX aircraft continue to pile up at its facilities.

General Mills to Focus on Organic Net Sales Growth

At its annual investor day, General Mills said it will focus in fiscal 2020 on accelerating organic net sales growth, looking to improve performance in its North America retail segment and continue growth in its pet segment.

Platinum Partners Executives Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted two executives at defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners of three fraud counts while acquitting them of five others after a two-month trial in which prosecutors had accused the men of swindling millions of dollars from investors.

BASF Sounds a Global Trade Alert

The European chemical giant's troubles aren't unique and suggest wider problems as trade tensions take a toll on global businesses.

Twitter to Flag Users for Speech Offending Religious Groups

Twitter has updated its policy on hateful conduct to better protect religious groups, the latest effort by the company to police speech and prevent abuse on its platform.

'Friends' to Move to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's New Streaming Service

WarnerMedia's new direct-to-consumer service will be the exclusive streaming home of reruns of the sitcom "Friends" as well as more than a dozen original shows and movies, including projects in development from major Hollywood stars.

Marriott Faces $123 Million Fine Over Starwood Data Breach

Marriott International faces a potential GBP99.2 million ($123.6 million) fine over a consumer-data breach as the U.K.'s privacy watchdog raises pressure on businesses to comply with Europe's data-protection rules.

Cisco to Buy Acacia Communications for About $2.6 Billion

Cisco Systems is buying Acacia Communications, a maker of high-speed, optical interconnect technologies, for about $2.6 billion, or $70 a share, looking to meet rising demands on performance of networking gear.