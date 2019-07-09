Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
Deutsche Bank Shares Continue to Fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares slid a second day as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections and management's grip on restructuring. 

 
Ross Spells Out Reprieve for Huawei

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. would grant licenses to American companies that want to sell technology to Huawei Technologies as long as the sales wouldn't put national security at risk, expanding on a pledge made last month by President Trump to Chinese President Xi. 

 
Airbus Poised to Overtake Boeing as Biggest Plane Maker

Boeing said its commercial-jetliner deliveries fell by more than a third in the first half from a year earlier, as 737 MAX aircraft continue to pile up at its facilities. 

 
General Mills to Focus on Organic Net Sales Growth

At its annual investor day, General Mills said it will focus in fiscal 2020 on accelerating organic net sales growth, looking to improve performance in its North America retail segment and continue growth in its pet segment. 

 
Platinum Partners Executives Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted two executives at defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners of three fraud counts while acquitting them of five others after a two-month trial in which prosecutors had accused the men of swindling millions of dollars from investors. 

 
BASF Sounds a Global Trade Alert

The European chemical giant's troubles aren't unique and suggest wider problems as trade tensions take a toll on global businesses. 

 
Twitter to Flag Users for Speech Offending Religious Groups

Twitter has updated its policy on hateful conduct to better protect religious groups, the latest effort by the company to police speech and prevent abuse on its platform. 

 
'Friends' to Move to HBO Max, WarnerMedia's New Streaming Service

WarnerMedia's new direct-to-consumer service will be the exclusive streaming home of reruns of the sitcom "Friends" as well as more than a dozen original shows and movies, including projects in development from major Hollywood stars. 

 
Marriott Faces $123 Million Fine Over Starwood Data Breach

Marriott International faces a potential GBP99.2 million ($123.6 million) fine over a consumer-data breach as the U.K.'s privacy watchdog raises pressure on businesses to comply with Europe's data-protection rules. 

 
Cisco to Buy Acacia Communications for About $2.6 Billion

Cisco Systems is buying Acacia Communications, a maker of high-speed, optical interconnect technologies, for about $2.6 billion, or $70 a share, looking to meet rising demands on performance of networking gear.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.15% 124.1 Real-time Quote.47.59%
BASF SE -3.32% 60.51 Delayed Quote.3.63%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.42% 352.61 Delayed Quote.10.34%
CISCO SYSTEMS 0.12% 56.27 Delayed Quote.30.63%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG -4.17% 6.505 Delayed Quote.-2.57%
ENTERPRISE DEVELOPMENT HOLDINGS LTD 0.00% 0.29 End-of-day quote.-25.64%
GENERAL MILLS -0.82% 53.14 Delayed Quote.39.14%
MADE 0.00% 5 Real-time Quote.85.19%
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL -1.38% 139.355 Delayed Quote.30.16%
PLATINUM 0.03% 812.2 Delayed Quote.2.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:46pBOND REPORT : Two-year Treasury Yield Hits Four-week High After Debt Auction
DJ
03:44pCanadian oil companies see output cuts easing as rail capacity grows
RE
03:43pS&P 500 drifts near flat as earnings worries weigh
RE
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Builders and Consumers Weigh in on Resiliency of New Homes
PU
03:43pNAHB NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF HOME BUILDERS : Construction Job Openings Fall Back in May
PU
03:42pHuawei says Brazil on target with 5G tests, but falling behind neighbours
RE
03:39pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
03:38pAuditor to company owned by metals tycoon Gupta quit over asset value
RE
03:33pStocks drop on cloudy earnings outlook; Mexican peso tumbles
RE
03:32pU.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3AIR FRANCE-KLM : France to tax flights from its airports, airline shares fall
4GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: PepsiCo, Boeing, Deutsche Bank, BASF
5BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About