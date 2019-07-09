Ross Spells Out Reprieve for Huawei

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. would grant licenses to American companies that want to sell technology to Huawei Technologies as long as the sales wouldn't put national security at risk, expanding on a pledge made last month by President Trump to Chinese President Xi.

Deutsche Bank Shares Continue to Fall

Deutsche Bank AG shares slid a second day as investors and analysts questioned the German lender's growth projections and management's grip on restructuring.

Big Tech Summoned to Washington for Antitrust Hearing

Representatives of Google, Amazon.com, Facebook and Apple will testify next week at a hearing on "online platforms and market power," a House subcommittee said.

All-Electric Mini Cooper to be Built in the U.K.

BMW Group on Tuesday introduced an all-electric version of the Mini Cooper SE, which the company said will be built in the U.K.

Music-Streaming Services Tap Live Events

Streaming services use listening data to invite hard-core fans to free, private concerts by Taylor Swift, Tyler the Creator and other pop stars.

Norwest Venture Partners Invests in Autism Specialist Gateway Learning

Norwest Venture Partners has invested in Gateway Learning Group, the latest infusion of capital by private-equity firms in companies that focus on autism.

Platinum Partners Executives Found Guilty of Fraud

A federal jury in Brooklyn convicted two executives at defunct hedge fund Platinum Partners of three fraud counts while acquitting them of five others after a two-month trial in which prosecutors had accused the men of swindling millions of dollars from investors.

BASF Sounds a Global Trade Alert

The European chemical giant's troubles aren't unique and suggest wider problems as trade tensions take a toll on global businesses.

Troubled Gas Deal Can Energize M&A Activists

A lesser-known merger between two natural-gas companies shows why recent transactions could benefit from tough corporate agitators.

General Mills to Focus on Organic Net Sales Growth

At its annual investor day, General Mills said it will focus in fiscal 2020 on accelerating organic net sales growth, looking to improve performance in its North America retail segment and continue growth in its pet segment.