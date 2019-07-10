Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/10/2019 | 11:16am EDT
American Airlines Raises Revenue Expectations

American Airlines raised its unit revenue expectations for the second quarter due to fuller flights and said it will take a roughly $185 million profit hit related to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. 

 
Rice Brothers Win Control of EQT

Two brothers who sought control of natural-gas producer EQT Corp. have succeeded in their campaign. 

 
Some GE Factories Reject Labor Deal

Workers at several General Electric factories voted against a new four-year contract, surprising the conglomerate and union leaders who had negotiated the agreement last month. 

 
Levi Strauss Shares Fall on Smaller Profit, Second-Half Sales Outlook

Levi Strauss shares fell after the jeans maker said costs related to its IPO hurt profits in the latest quarter and that it expects sales growth to moderate. 

 
Amazon's Alexa Will Provide U.K. Users With Medical Information

Amazon's voice assistant Alexa will provide medical information to users in Britain that comes directly from the country's state-backed National Health Service, a deal that broadens the tech giant's push into health care. 

 
U.K. Regulator on Why It Is Pursuing Record Fines Against BA, Marriott

Information Commissioner Elizabeth Denham said her office considered cybersecurity gaps, among other factors, in proposing that Marriott and British Airways' parent company pay the biggest fines to date under Europe's data-privacy laws. 

 
No Turnaround in Sight for China Car Sales

Chinese auto sales fell for the 12th straight month in June, rounding out a brutal year as the market suffers its first protracted slowdown after decades of growth, with U.S. makers among the hardest-hit. 

 
Big Tech Is a Likely Target at White House Social-Media Summit

A "Social Media Summit" at the White House this week will offer a platform for Trump supporters who say they face censorship by left-tilting Big Tech-and a preview of a likely re-election theme for the president. 

 
Newbies Pay $15 Million for TV Episode to Stand Out in Packed Streaming Market

As Walt Disney, AT&T's WarnerMedia and Apple prepare to enter the crowded streaming-entertainment market, they are racing to stand out with eye-catching shows that cost as much for a season as a big-budget movie. 

 
Doctor Visits Could Provide Relief to Uber and Lyft

Ride-hailers are attempting to reach elderly and low-income riders through health-care providers, but it is unclear how big the opportunity is.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP 1.05% 32.805 Delayed Quote.0.78%
APPLE 0.63% 202.33 Delayed Quote.27.58%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.30% 351.724 Delayed Quote.8.87%
EQT CORPORATION 3.19% 16.15 Delayed Quote.-17.10%
EQT HOLDINGS LTD -1.20% 30.51 End-of-day quote.28.45%
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 0.34% 10.29 Delayed Quote.34.74%
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) 0.39% 142.11 Delayed Quote.29.15%
