News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/10/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
McAfee Readies Return to Public Markets

Cybersecurity-software company McAfee LLC is planning to return to the public markets, joining a record rush of IPOs. 

 
American Airlines Raises Revenue Expectations

American Airlines raised its unit revenue expectations for the second quarter due to fuller flights and said it will take a roughly $185 million profit hit related to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet. 

 
Nintendo Moves Forward with a Cheaper Switch Console

Nintendo Co. says it will start selling a cheaper version of its Switch videogame console in September, a move aimed at boosting sales for its more than two-year-old game system. 

 
Lab Startup uBiome Laying Off About Half Of Global Work Force

Lab-testing startup uBiome Inc. is laying off about half its global workforce, the latest sign of turmoil after it suspended testing of its clinical products and had leadership shakeups and an FBI search of its San Francisco offices. 

 
GE Bondholders Benefit at Shareholders' Expense

General Electric's bonds are outperforming GE's stock by one key measure, a sign that the company's restructuring is benefiting lenders more than shareholders. 

 
Compass Engaged in 'Illegal' Activity, Realogy Lawsuit Alleges

Real-estate giant Realogy Holdings Corp. filed a lawsuit against rival Compass, alleging that the start-up brokerage firm engaged in unfair and illegal practices to gain market share and damage competitors. 

 
Rice Brothers Win Control of EQT

Two brothers who sought control of natural-gas producer EQT Corp. have succeeded in their campaign. 

 
PG&E Knew for Years Its Lines Could Spark Wildfires, and Didn't Fix Them

Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that the utility has long been aware that parts of its 18,500-mile transmission system were dangerously outdated. That includes towers on the line that sparked last year's deadly Camp Fire. 

 
Levi Strauss Shares Fall on Smaller Profit, Second-Half Sales Outlook

Levi Strauss shares fell after the jeans maker said costs related to its IPO hurt profits in the latest quarter and that it expects sales growth to moderate. 

 
No Turnaround in Sight for China Car Sales

Chinese auto sales fell for the 12th straight month in June and inflation was soft, adding to evidence of weakening consumer demand as the country's economy continues to flag.

