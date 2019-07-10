McAfee Readies Return to Public Markets

Cybersecurity-software company McAfee is planning to return to the public markets, joining a record rush of IPOs.

American Airlines Raises Revenue Expectations

American Airlines raised its unit revenue expectations for the second quarter due to fuller flights and said it will take a roughly $185 million profit hit related to the grounding of its Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

Nintendo Moves Forward with a Cheaper Switch Console

Nintendo Co. says it will start selling a cheaper version of its Switch videogame console in September, a move aimed at boosting sales for its more than two-year-old game system.

P&G CIO Says He Wants to Hire More Women Coders

Girls Who Code has added a CIO to its board for the first time: P&G's Javier Polit said the affiliation will help him recruit more women to the company.

Lab Startup uBiome Laying Off About Half Of Global Workforce

Lab-testing startup uBiome is laying off about half its global workforce, the latest sign of turmoil after it suspended testing of its clinical products and had leadership shake-ups and an FBI search of its San Francisco offices.

GE Bondholders Benefit at Shareholders' Expense

General Electric's bonds are outperforming GE's stock by one key measure, a sign that the company's restructuring is benefiting lenders more than shareholders.

Compass Engaged in Illegal Activity, Realogy Lawsuit Alleges

Real-estate giant Realogy Holdings Corp. filed a lawsuit against rival Compass, alleging that the start-up brokerage firm engaged in unfair and illegal practices to gain market share and damage competitors.

Rice Brothers Win Control of EQT

Two brothers who sought control of natural-gas producer EQT Corp. have succeeded in their campaign for board seats.

PG&E Knew for Years Its Lines Could Spark Wildfires, and Didn't Fix Them

Documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal show that the utility has long been aware that parts of its 18,500-mile transmission system were dangerously outdated. That includes towers on the line that sparked last year's deadly Camp Fire.

Levi Strauss Shares Fall on Smaller Profit, Second-Half Sales Outlook

Levi Strauss shares fell after the jeans maker said that costs related to its IPO hurt profit in the latest quarter and that it expects sales growth to moderate.