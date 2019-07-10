U.S. Investigating Deutsche Bank's Dealings With Malaysian Fund

The sprawling, multibillion-dollar Malaysian development fraud scandal that has toppled a prime minister and stretched from Hollywood to Wall Street is threatening to implicate Germany's biggest bank.

Mnuchin Urges U.S. Firms to Seek Huawei Exemptions

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent days urged U.S. suppliers of Huawei Technologies to seek exemptions to resume sales to the blacklisted Chinese firm.

AT&T Cuts Ad Sales Staff at WarnerMedia Unit

AT&T's WarnerMedia began making significant job cuts in its ad sales division, as it continues to reshape the businesses it bought in as part of the Time Warner Inc. deal last year.

SEC Clears Blockstack to Hold First Regulated Token Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission cleared blockchain startup Blockstack to sell bitcoin-like digital tokens, a first-of-its-kind offering that could give young cryptocurrency businesses a new fundraising template.

McAfee Readies Return to Public Markets

Cybersecurity-software company McAfee is planning to return to the public markets, joining a record rush of IPOs.

Nintendo Moves Forward with a Cheaper Switch Console

Nintendo says it will start selling a cheaper version of its Switch videogame console in September, a move aimed at boosting sales for its more than two-year-old game system.

P&G CIO Says He Wants to Hire More Women Coders

Girls Who Code has added a CIO to its board for the first time: P&G's Javier Polit said the affiliation will help him recruit more women to the company.

Lab Startup uBiome Laying Off About Half Of Global Workforce

Lab-testing startup uBiome is laying off about half its global workforce, the latest sign of turmoil after it suspended testing of its clinical products and had leadership shake-ups and an FBI search of its San Francisco offices.

Berkshire Hathaway's Benjamin Moore to Become Main Paint Supplier for Ace Hardware

Ace Hardware is making Berkshire Hathaway's Benjamin Moore its main paint supplier, pushing Sherwin-Williams paint products out of thousands of its U.S. home-improvement stores.

Compass Engaged in Illegal Activity, Realogy Lawsuit Alleges

Real-estate giant Realogy Holdings Corp. filed a lawsuit against rival Compass, alleging that the start-up brokerage firm engaged in unfair and illegal practices to gain market share and damage competitors.