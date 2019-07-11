Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/11/2019 | 05:16am EDT
U.S. Reaches $1.4 Billion Opioid-Drug Settlement With U.K.'s Reckitt

U.K. consumer-goods company Reckitt Benckiser is set to pay $1.4 billion to settle all U.S. investigations into the sales and marketing of an opioid-addiction treatment made by a former subsidiary. 

 
China's Newly Created Dajia Insurance Begins Absorbing Anbang

Chinese authorities disclosed some details of a restructuring of Anbang Insurance Group's assets under a new name that now appears on the company's headquarters in Beijing: Dajia Insurance Group. 

 
U.S. Investigating Deutsche Bank's Dealings With Malaysian Fund

The sprawling, multibillion-dollar Malaysian development fraud scandal that has toppled a prime minister and stretched from Hollywood to Wall Street is threatening to implicate Germany's biggest bank. 

 
Mnuchin Urges Suppliers to Seek Huawei Exemptions

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in recent days urged U.S. suppliers of Huawei Technologies to seek exemptions to resume sales to the blacklisted Chinese firm. 

 
AT&T Cuts Ad Sales Staff at WarnerMedia Unit

AT&T's WarnerMedia began making significant job cuts in its ad sales division, as it continues to reshape the businesses it bought in as part of the Time Warner Inc. deal last year. 

 
SEC Clears Blockstack to Hold First Regulated Token Offering

The Securities and Exchange Commission cleared blockchain startup Blockstack to sell bitcoin-like digital tokens, a first-of-its-kind offering that could give young cryptocurrency businesses a new fundraising template. 

 
McAfee Readies Return to Public Markets

Cybersecurity-software company McAfee is planning to return to the public markets, joining a record rush of IPOs. 

 
Nintendo Moves Forward with a Cheaper Switch Console

Nintendo says it will start selling a cheaper version of its Switch videogame console in September, a move aimed at boosting sales for its more than two-year-old game system. 

 
P&G CIO Says He Wants to Hire More Women Coders

Girls Who Code has added a CIO to its board for the first time: P&G's Javier Polit said the affiliation will help him recruit more women to the company. 

 
Lab Startup uBiome Laying Off About Half of Global Workforce

Lab-testing startup uBiome is laying off about half its global workforce, the latest sign of turmoil after it suspended testing of its clinical products and had leadership shake-ups and an FBI search of its San Francisco offices.

