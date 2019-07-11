Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/11/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
Accenture Picks Julie Sweet as Chief Executive

The board of consulting company Accenture PLC has named Julie Sweet, the head of the company's operations in North America, as its new chief executive. 

 
Apple Pulls Watch App After Finding Eavesdropping Glitch

Apple has disabled the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watches after finding a glitch that could allow a person to listen in on someone else's iPhone call, the second eavesdropping flaw Apple has addressed in recent months. 

 
Google Contractors Listen to Virtual-Assistant Conversations

Google said contractors are listening to customer audio recorded by the company's virtual assistant, a disclosure prompted by a media report that adds to privacy concerns associated with the voice-operated devices. 

 
T-Mobile-Sprint Talks Slow Over Dish Ownership

Talks between T-Mobile US and Sprint are dragging on over ownership issues and the new wireless company to be formed when Dish Network gets some of their assets as part of their $26 billion merger. 

 
Delta Gains From MAX Grounding and High Demand

Delta Air Lines raised its profit outlook for this year, as strong travel demand and the diminished capacity of competitors with grounded Boeing 737 MAX jets buoyed the third-biggest U.S. carrier. 

 
Cargill Profit Drops on Trade, Flooding Challenges

Cargill is altering its global food trading to navigate production problems and trade disputes that have cut deeply into the agricultural giant's profit. 

 
Charming Charlie Files Second Bankruptcy in Less Than Two Years

Accessories and clothing retailer Charming Charlie said it plans to close its remaining 261 stores and has permanently stopped online sales as part of its second bankruptcy filing in less than two years. 

 
Japan's Restrictions on South Korean Chip Makers Backfire

Japan's trade jab at South Korea's chip makers was meant to be painful, but a week in, it appears to have given a momentary victory to the core targets: Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix. 

 
AB InBev's Asian Unit Damps IPO Price Expectations

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Asian unit has guided investors to expect its $8.3 billion-plus initial public offering would price in the lower half of a previously indicated range, though that would still make it the world's largest stock-market debut this year. 

 
Malone May Return to Univision's Telenovela

Univision wants to sell itself again. Media mogul John Malone could have an opening.

