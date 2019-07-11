Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/11/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Volkswagen to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

Volkswagen has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion. 

 
News Corp's Retailer-Marketing Business Faces Monopoly Allegations

A News Corp competitor in developing in-store advertising claims the company's News America Marketing unit has created a monopoly in violation of a federal antitrust law. 

 
Carlyle Raises $4.6 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Two Funds

The private-equity firm is broadening the mandate of two of its core strategies with a new $2.4 billion fund devoted to credit opportunities and a $2.2 billion vehicle for infrastructure investing globally. 

 
Illumina Stock Falls as Revenue Outlook Reduced

Shares of Illumina drop after the maker of gene-sequencing machines lowers its revenue expectations over problems with its direct-to-consumer business. 

 
Head of Boeing's 737 MAX Program Retires

Eric Lindblad, 34-year veteran of the plane maker, ran the embattled unit for less than a year. 

 
Colgate to Acquire Skin-Care Business of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmetiques

Colgate-Palmolive will pay $1.69 billion for Filorga, an antiaging skin-care brand focused primarily on facial care and sold in over 60 countries. 

 
PC Shipments Rise After Several Quarters of Decline

Personal-computer shipments rose in the second quarter for the first time since last year, as businesses sought upgrades to technology with new Windows 10 software and a shortage in processors eased. 

 
Accenture Picks Julie Sweet as Chief Executive

The board of consulting company Accenture PLC has named Julie Sweet, the head of the company's operations in North America, as its new chief executive. 

 
Apple Pulls Watch App After Finding Eavesdropping Glitch

Apple has disabled the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watches after finding a glitch that could allow a person to listen in on someone else's iPhone call, the second eavesdropping flaw Apple has addressed in recent months. 

 
Protesters Disrupt Amazon Event Over Its Ties With ICE

Demonstrators disrupted an Amazon event in New York, voicing opposition to the company's ties to entities that enforce the Trump administration's crackdown on illegal immigration.

