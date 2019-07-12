Volkswagen to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

Volkswagen has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion.

News Corp's Retailer-Marketing Business Faces Monopoly Allegations

A News Corp competitor in developing in-store advertising claims the company's News America Marketing unit has created a monopoly in violation of a federal antitrust law.

Carlyle Raises $4.6 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Two Funds

The private-equity firm is broadening the mandate of two of its core strategies with a new $2.4 billion fund devoted to credit opportunities and a $2.2 billion vehicle for infrastructure investing globally.

Illumina Stock Falls as Revenue Outlook Reduced

Shares of Illumina drop after the maker of gene-sequencing machines lowers its revenue expectations over problems with its direct-to-consumer business.

Head of Boeing's 737 MAX Program Retires

Eric Lindblad, 34-year veteran of the plane maker, ran the embattled unit for less than a year.

Fosun Tourism Group Considering Proposal to Recapitalize Thomas Cook

Fosun Tourism Group and Thomas Cook Group's major creditors are considering a proposal to recapitalize the U.K. travel company. Thomas Cook is hoping to receive an injection of $939 million of new money.

Singapore Co-Working Space Provider JustCo Seeks to Raise $500 Million

Asian office space provider JustCo is planning to raise about $500 million next quarter and expects existing investors to participate in its new funding round, the Singapore-based firm's chief said.

Colgate to Acquire Skin-Care Business of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmetiques

Colgate-Palmolive will pay $1.69 billion for Filorga, an antiaging skin-care brand focused primarily on facial care and sold in over 60 countries.

PC Shipments Rise After Several Quarters of Decline

Personal-computer shipments rose in the second quarter for the first time since last year, as businesses sought upgrades to technology with new Windows 10 software and a shortage in processors eased.

Trump's 'Social Media Summit' Airs Grievances Against Big Tech

President Trump used a "Social Media Summit" at the White House to bond with some of his most provocative supporters over shared grievances against large technology companies whose representatives weren't invited.