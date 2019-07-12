Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 01:16am EDT
Volkswagen to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

Volkswagen has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion. 

 
News Corp's Retailer-Marketing Business Faces Monopoly Allegations

A News Corp competitor in developing in-store advertising claims the company's News America Marketing unit has created a monopoly in violation of a federal antitrust law. 

 
Carlyle Raises $4.6 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Two Funds

The private-equity firm is broadening the mandate of two of its core strategies with a new $2.4 billion fund devoted to credit opportunities and a $2.2 billion vehicle for infrastructure investing globally. 

 
Illumina Stock Falls as Revenue Outlook Reduced

Shares of Illumina drop after the maker of gene-sequencing machines lowers its revenue expectations over problems with its direct-to-consumer business. 

 
Head of Boeing's 737 MAX Program Retires

Eric Lindblad, 34-year veteran of the plane maker, ran the embattled unit for less than a year. 

 
Fosun Tourism Group Considering Proposal to Recapitalize Thomas Cook

Fosun Tourism Group and Thomas Cook Group's major creditors are considering a proposal to recapitalize the U.K. travel company. Thomas Cook is hoping to receive an injection of $939 million of new money. 

 
Singapore Co-Working Space Provider JustCo Seeks to Raise $500 Million

Asian office space provider JustCo is planning to raise about $500 million next quarter and expects existing investors to participate in its new funding round, the Singapore-based firm's chief said. 

 
Colgate to Acquire Skin-Care Business of Laboratoires Filorga Cosmetiques

Colgate-Palmolive will pay $1.69 billion for Filorga, an antiaging skin-care brand focused primarily on facial care and sold in over 60 countries. 

 
PC Shipments Rise After Several Quarters of Decline

Personal-computer shipments rose in the second quarter for the first time since last year, as businesses sought upgrades to technology with new Windows 10 software and a shortage in processors eased. 

 
Trump's 'Social Media Summit' Airs Grievances Against Big Tech

President Trump used a "Social Media Summit" at the White House to bond with some of his most provocative supporters over shared grievances against large technology companies whose representatives weren't invited.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:28aJapan says steps on exports to South Korea not retaliation over forced labour feud
RE
01:27aSouth Korea demands proof from Japan for accusation of export violations
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
12:51aIndonesia seen posting biggest trade surplus in a year in June - Reuters poll
RE
12:35aBANK OF THAILAND : Measures to Enhance Surveillance of Short-Term Capital Flows
PU
12:17aMalaysia May factory output rises 4% year-on-year, beats forecast
RE
12:15aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTrade in tight range, China data awaited
RE
12:01aAsian price steady as global supply still ample
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : reshuffles management of grounded 737 - memo
2WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney cancels premiere after death of star Cameron Boyce
3Anadarko shareholders to vote next month on Occidental deal
4AMAZON.COM : EXCLUSIVE: Walmart told U.S. government India e-commerce rules regressive, warned of trade impact
5COSCO SHIPPING HOLDINGS CO LTD : COSCO SHIPPING : June imports fall at top U.S. hub for China ocean trade
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About