Daimler Issues Another Profit Warning as Legal Woes, Recalls Hit

Daimler cut its earnings outlook for the second time in a month, as the legal fallout from the continuing diesel-emissions scandal continues to hamper the luxury auto firm.

Volkswagen to Invest in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

Volkswagen has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that values the startup at $7 billion.

Germany Inc. Shudders as Deutsche Bank, Others Face Crises

German efficiency has taken a hit this year as many of the country's most recognizable corporations have faced setbacks, hurt by a slowing local economy, questionable business decisions and digital troubles.

Trump's 'Social Media Summit' Airs Grievances Against Big Tech

President Trump used a "Social Media Summit" at the White House to bond with some of his most provocative supporters over shared grievances against large technology companies whose representatives weren't invited.

WPP Sells 60% of Kantar to Bain Capital

WPP has agreed to sell a 60% stake in its Kantar market-research unit to Bain Capital for around $3.1 billion, and said it plans to return $1.25 billion of the proceeds to shareholders.

Thomas Cook Close to Fosun Cash Injection

and major creditors are considering a proposal to recapitalize the U.K. travel company with a GBP750 million cash injection.

Calpers Fell Short of Its Own Goals in Fiscal 2019

The nation's largest pension fund fell just short of its investment target in fiscal 2019, underlining the difficulty of earning the kind of returns state and local funds need to pay future benefits.

News Corp's Retailer-Marketing Business Faces Monopoly Allegations

A News Corp competitor in developing in-store advertising claims the company's News America Marketing unit has created a monopoly in violation of a federal antitrust law.

Carlyle Raises $4.6 Billion in Fresh Capital Across Two Funds

The private-equity firm is broadening the mandate of two of its core strategies with a new $2.4 billion fund devoted to credit opportunities and a $2.2 billion vehicle for infrastructure investing globally.

Illumina Stock Falls as Revenue Outlook Reduced

Shares of Illumina drop after the maker of gene-sequencing machines lowers its revenue expectations over problems with its direct-to-consumer business.