News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/12/2019 | 01:16pm EDT
VW Ups Its Investment in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

Volkswagen has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that expands an alliance struck earlier this year and values the startup at $7 billion. 

 
Amazon Needs Some Prime Numbers

Its market value is back near $1 trillion as new efforts may re-accelerate growth-at the expense of profits. 

 
Daimler Issues Another Profit Warning as Legal Woes, Recalls Hit

Daimler cut its earnings outlook for the second time in a month, as the legal fallout from the continuing diesel-emissions scandal continues to hamper the luxury auto firm. 

 
Hillenbrand to Buy Milacron Holdings in Near $2 Billion Deal

Hillenbrand is buying Milacron Holdings in a cash and stock transaction valued at about $2 billion, including net debt of $686 million. 

 
Ad Giant WPP to Sell Kantar Stake to Bain

WPP has agreed to sell a 60% stake in its Kantar market-research unit to Bain Capital Private Equity, raising about $3.1 billion in the advertising giant's biggest move yet to refocus its portfolio. 

 
German Companies From Deutsche Bank to BMW Grapple With Setbacks

German efficiency has taken a hit this year as many of the country's most recognizable corporations have faced setbacks, hurt by a slowing local economy, questionable business decisions and digital troubles. 

 
Trump's 'Social Media Summit' Airs Grievances Against Big Tech

President Trump used a "Social Media Summit" at the White House to bond with some of his most provocative supporters over shared grievances against large technology companies whose representatives weren't invited. 

 
China to Sanction U.S. Companies for Arms Sales to Taiwan

China will sanction U.S. firms that participate in arms sales to Taiwan, after Washington approved sales of $2.2 billion in tanks, missiles and related military hardware, Beijing said. 

 
Thomas Cook Shares Fall on Recapitalization Talks

Shares in Thomas Cook Group PLC fell sharply after the company said it was in talks with major shareholder Fosun Tourism Group regarding a 750 million-pound refinancing deal that would give control to the Chinese investor. 

 
Accenture Picks Julie Sweet as Chief Executive

The board of consulting company Accenture PLC has named Julie Sweet, the head of the company's operations in North America, as its new chief executive.

