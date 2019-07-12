Log in
News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

07/12/2019 | 05:16pm EDT
J&J Says No Developments in Justice Probe Over Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson on Friday said there were no new developments regarding a Justice Department probe into the company's handling of talcum powder. 

 
FTC Approves Roughly $5 Billion Facebook Settlement

The Federal Trade Commission voted this week to approve a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook over a long-running probe into the tech giant's privacy missteps, according to a person familiar with the matter. 

 
Anheuser-Busch InBev Calls Off IPO of Asia Unit

Anheuser-Busch InBev said prevailing market conditions would cause it to call off a much anticipated initial public offering for its Asia unit. 

 
VW Ups Its Investment in Ford's Self-Driving Car Unit

Volkswagen has agreed to invest around $2.6 billion in Ford's autonomous-vehicle partner, Argo AI, in a deal that expands an alliance struck earlier this year and values the startup at $7 billion. 

 
Amazon Needs Some Prime Numbers

Its market value is back near $1 trillion as new efforts may re-accelerate growth-at the expense of profits. 

 
Sears Bankruptcy Judge Threatens to Appoint Examiner in Lampert Dispute

Judge Robert Drain said at a hearing Thursday in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, N.Y., that Mr. Lampert's Transform Holdco LLC and the Sears chapter 11 estate have 10 days to reach agreements over key issues surrounding how much money they owe each other under Transform's $5.2 billion deal to take over hundreds of Sears and Kmart stores. 

 
Travel Operator Thomas Cook Seeks Financial Lifeline From China's Fosun

Thomas Cook Group is in advanced talks with Chinese conglomerate Fosun International about a potential injection of GBP750 million in capital ($940.1 million) that would help stabilize the U.K. travel operator's finances. 

 
Ron Burkle and Sydell Group Sell Youth Hostel Brand for $400 Million

A U.K. investment firm is paying about $400 million to acquire Freehand Hotels, the New York-based lodging company majority owned by hotel operator Sydell Group and private-equity investor Ronald Burkle's firm. 

 
Daimler Issues Another Profit Warning as Legal Woes, Recalls Hit

Daimler cut its earnings outlook for the second time in a month, as the legal fallout from the continuing diesel-emissions scandal continues to hamper the luxury auto firm. 

 
Hillenbrand to Buy Milacron Holdings

Industrial firm Hillenbrand said it is buying plastics manufacturer Milacron Holdings in a cash and stock transaction valued at $1.27 billion.

