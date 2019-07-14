Log in
07/14/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
Gilead to Boost Stake in Belgian Biotech Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion Deal

Gilead Sciences will pay $5.1 billion to lift its stake in Galapagos NV and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian biotechnology company's treatments in development. 

 
Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs in the U.S. in Wake of Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies is planning extensive job cuts at its U.S. operations as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting. 

 
FTC Fine Alone Won't Get Facebook Out of Crosshairs

Facebook is moving closer to settling a privacy probe by its main U.S. regulator, but the large fine it has prepared to pay is unlikely to get the social-media giant out of the political hot seat in Washington. 

 
SEC Weighs Whether to Regulate Facebook's Libra

U.S. securities regulators are examining whether Facebook Inc.'s planned cryptocurrency should fall under their oversight, a development that could further complicate the project. 

 
Investors Balked at Pricing for Canceled Budweiser Listing

What would have been the year's biggest IPO flopped after AB InBev and its banks took a series of gambles that didn't pay off. The world's biggest brewer halted a nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian unit, blaming market conditions. 

 
Summer Love Isn't Forever at Netflix

With competition intensifying, Netflix needs more show stoppers. Unfortunately, those come at a high premium these days. 

 
Disney Looks to Extend Box-Office Reign With 'Lion King'

Analysts and box-office tracking services expect the new "Lion King" to open with a domestic debut north of $170 million, among the best this year. But industry executives are also expecting the movie to keep selling tickets for longer than usual, sensing a blockbuster with broad appeal that is likely to pull in audiences in the weeks to come. 

 
Schwab Scraps Trip for Top Employees

Discount brokerage Charles Schwab says it is scrapping a Hawaii vacation for top employees, citing "reputational risks" associated with award programs. 

 
J&J Says No Developments in Justice Probe Over Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson on Friday said there were no new developments regarding a Justice Department probe into the company's handling of talcum powder. 

 
FTC Approves Roughly $5 Billion Facebook Settlement

The Federal Trade Commission voted this week to approve a roughly $5 billion settlement with Facebook over a long-running probe into the tech giant's privacy missteps.

