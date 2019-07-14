Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/14/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Gilead to Boost Stake in Belgian Biotech Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion Deal

Gilead Sciences will pay $5.1 billion to lift its stake in Galapagos NV and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian biotechnology company's treatments in development. 

 
Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs in the U.S. in Wake of Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies is planning extensive job cuts at its U.S. operations as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Could Stretch Into 2020

Fixing the Boeing 737 MAX's flight-control software and completing other steps to start carrying passengers is likely to stretch into 2020, an increasing number of government and industry officials say, even as the company strives to get its jet back into service this year. 

 
FTC Fine Alone Won't Get Facebook Out of Crosshairs

Facebook is moving closer to settling a privacy probe by its main U.S. regulator, but the large fine it has prepared to pay is unlikely to get the social-media giant out of the political hot seat in Washington. 

 
SEC Weighs Whether to Regulate Facebook's Libra

U.S. securities regulators are examining whether Facebook Inc.'s planned cryptocurrency should fall under their oversight, a development that could further complicate the project. 

 
Investors Balked at Pricing for Canceled Budweiser Listing

What would have been the year's biggest IPO flopped after AB InBev and its banks took a series of gambles that didn't pay off. The world's biggest brewer halted a nearly $10 billion listing of its Asian unit, blaming market conditions. 

 
Summer Love Isn't Forever at Netflix

With competition intensifying, Netflix needs more show stoppers. Unfortunately, those come at a high premium these days. 

 
Disney Looks to Extend Box-Office Reign With 'Lion King'

Analysts and box-office tracking services expect the new "Lion King" to open with a domestic debut north of $170 million, among the best this year. But industry executives are also expecting the movie to keep selling tickets for longer than usual, sensing a blockbuster with broad appeal that is likely to pull in audiences in the weeks to come. 

 
Schwab Scraps Trip for Top Employees

Discount brokerage Charles Schwab says it is scrapping a Hawaii vacation for top employees, citing "reputational risks" associated with award programs. 

 
J&J Says No Developments in Justice Probe Over Baby Powder

Johnson & Johnson on Friday said there were no new developments regarding a Justice Department probe into the company's handling of talcum powder.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:52aChina second quarter GDP growth slows to 27-year low, more stimulus expected
RE
12:45aChina home price growth cools in June, but investment quickens
RE
12:45aChina June industrial output up 6.3% year-on-year, beats forecasts, retail sales up 9.8%
RE
12:45aChina churns out record daily steel output in June - Reuters calculation
RE
12:45aINSTANT VIEW : China second quarter GDP rises 6.2% year-on-year, slowest in at least 27 years
RE
12:45aChina second quarter GDP growth slows to 27-year low, more stimulus expected
RE
12:45aChina's first-half pork output falls amid disease outbreak
RE
12:45aChina says first-half growth sets good foundation for hitting 2019 GDP target
RE
12:45aChina second quarter GDP growth slows to 27-year low, more stimulus expected
RE
12:28aPhilippines jumps to 15-month high on dovish central bank report
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Johnson would meet Trump to negotiate trade deal after becoming Prime Minister - The Times
2FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
3GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : deepens Galapagos ties with $5.1 billion deal
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5AMAZON.COM : AMAZON COM : workers in Germany to strike over pay, Verdi union says
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About