Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:16am EDT
Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings as Bank Results Kick Off

Citigroup reported that profit increased 7% and beat analysts' expectations as the New York lending giant benefited from favorable conditions in the U.S. economy. 

 
Callon Petroleum to Buy Carrizo Oil for $1.2 Billion in Stock

Callon Petroleum has said it would buy Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for $1.2 billion in stock as the oil company seeks to build scale in key production areas in Texas, including in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale production areas. 

 
Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Could Stretch Into 2020

Boeing's 737 MAX planes are unlikely to be ready to carry passengers again until 2020 because of the time it will take to fix flight-control software and complete other steps, an increasing number of government and industry officials say. 

 
Cellphone Tower Companies Race Higher

As the biggest wireless companies in the U.S. prepare to bring 5G to more customers, cellphone-tower operators are shaping up to be big winners in the stock market. 

 
Gilead to Boost Stake in Belgian Biotech Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion Deal

Gilead Sciences will pay $5.1 billion to lift its stake in Galapagos and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian biotechnology company's treatments in development. 

 
Actis Completes Deal to Take Over Two Abraaj Funds

Emerging-markets investor Actis has completed its takeover of two Abraaj funds in a deal that will boost the firm's footprint across Africa and the Middle East. 

 
Asian IPO Flop Gives Budweiser Brewer a Hangover

Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev and its potential Asian takeover targets fell Monday as investors digested the failure of a plan to create a new Hong Kong acquisition vehicle. 

 
PG&E Braces for Power Cuts; Tesla, Others See an Opening

Companies that provide home batteries and other power products are targeting customers in Northern California as PG&E prepares to pre-emptively turn off power in parts of the state to limit wildfire risks. 

 
Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs in the U.S. in Wake of Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies is planning extensive job cuts at its U.S. operations as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting. 

 
Hilton Plays Catch-Up in Luxury-Travel Market

Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to open 11 more luxury hotels globally this year as it tries to catch up to its competitors in the growing luxury-travel market.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:31aMalaysia seized $240 million from Chinese company over pipeline project - PM Mahathir
RE
11:24aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:20aUNECA UNITED NATIONS ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR AFR : ECA to study financing of SDGs and Agenda 2063 at HLPF
PU
11:19aTrump sees slowing Chinese growth pressuring Beijing on trade
RE
11:18aFacebook's Marcus says regulatory concerns to be 'fully addressed' before Libra launch
RE
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
11:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:11aYandex's joint venture with Uber to buy smaller Russian taxi firm's assets
RE
11:10aOklahoma seeks to hold J&J responsible for opioid crisis as trial ends
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK : U.S. proposes barring big tech companies from offering financial services, digital currencies
2CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG : CARL ZEISS MEDITEC : is aiming for the upper end of its revenue forecast for the curre..
3HOLD THE BEERS: Budweiser APAC IPO hit by investor push-back
4WTI : CRUDE OIL : China June crude oil throughput rises to record on new plants
5PEUGEOT : PEUGEOT : PSA sales slide on emerging-market setbacks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About