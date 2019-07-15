Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings as Bank Results Kick Off

Citigroup reported that profit increased 7% and beat analysts' expectations as the New York lending giant benefited from favorable conditions in the U.S. economy.

Callon Petroleum to Buy Carrizo Oil for $1.2 Billion in Stock

Callon Petroleum has said it would buy Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for $1.2 billion in stock as the oil company seeks to build scale in key production areas in Texas, including in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale production areas.

Boeing 737 MAX Grounding Could Stretch Into 2020

Boeing's 737 MAX planes are unlikely to be ready to carry passengers again until 2020 because of the time it will take to fix flight-control software and complete other steps, an increasing number of government and industry officials say.

Cellphone Tower Companies Race Higher

As the biggest wireless companies in the U.S. prepare to bring 5G to more customers, cellphone-tower operators are shaping up to be big winners in the stock market.

Gilead to Boost Stake in Belgian Biotech Galapagos as Part of $5.1 Billion Deal

Gilead Sciences will pay $5.1 billion to lift its stake in Galapagos and gain rights outside Europe to the Belgian biotechnology company's treatments in development.

Actis Completes Deal to Take Over Two Abraaj Funds

Emerging-markets investor Actis has completed its takeover of two Abraaj funds in a deal that will boost the firm's footprint across Africa and the Middle East.

Asian IPO Flop Gives Budweiser Brewer a Hangover

Shares in Anheuser-Busch InBev and its potential Asian takeover targets fell Monday as investors digested the failure of a plan to create a new Hong Kong acquisition vehicle.

PG&E Braces for Power Cuts; Tesla, Others See an Opening

Companies that provide home batteries and other power products are targeting customers in Northern California as PG&E prepares to pre-emptively turn off power in parts of the state to limit wildfire risks.

Huawei Plans Extensive Layoffs in the U.S. in Wake of Blacklisting

Huawei Technologies is planning extensive job cuts at its U.S. operations as the Chinese technology giant continues to struggle with its American blacklisting.

Hilton Plays Catch-Up in Luxury-Travel Market

Hilton Worldwide Holdings plans to open 11 more luxury hotels globally this year as it tries to catch up to its competitors in the growing luxury-travel market.