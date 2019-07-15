Log in
News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/15/2019 | 03:16pm EDT
The Amazon Prime Day Deal That Walmart and Target Can't Match

The Prime Day event is another way to tighten Amazon's grip on shoppers by getting them to enroll in its Prime membership program, which adds an important revenue stream and loyal customers. 

 
Facebook Says Libra Cryptocurrency to Be Regulated by Swiss Authorities

Facebook said its Libra cryptocurrency will be regulated by Switzerland's financial watchdog, adding the digital money would never compete with national currencies or undermine the role of central banks. 

 
Blackstone Close to Deal to Buy CRH Division

Global buyout firm Blackstone Group Inc. is in advanced talks to buy the European distribution arm of CRH PLC, one of the world's largest building-materials suppliers, according to people familiar with the matter. 

 
Unilever Uses Virtual Factories to Tune Up Its Supply Chain

The consumer-goods company is building virtual versions of its factories, using data streaming from sensor-equipped machines to create digital models that can track physical conditions and enable testing of operational changes. 

 
Charles Schwab in Talks to Buy USAA Wealth-Management, Brokerage Units

Charles Schwab is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for roughly $2 billion, a move that would push the discount-brokerage pioneer further into financial advice. 

 
Nomura Securities to Repay Customers $25 Million

Nomura Securities agreed to pay customers $25 million after the SEC said bond traders at the investment bank inflated its profit in the sale of commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities. 

 
Bloomberg Terminals to Get Broad Access to Dow Jones News

Bloomberg terminal subscribers will get broad access to Dow Jones news content beginning Monday. 

 
Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings as Bank Results Kick Off

Citigroup reported that profit increased 7% and beat analysts' expectations as the New York lending giant benefited from favorable conditions in the U.S. economy. 

 
VW Develops CO2-Saving Gearbox Amid Looming Regulations

Volkswagen has developed a gearbox that it says will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions as European automakers face looming regulations. 

 
Callon Petroleum to Buy Carrizo Oil for $1.2 Billion in Stock

Callon Petroleum has said it would buy Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc. for $1.2 billion in stock as the oil company seeks to build scale in key production areas in Texas, including in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford shale production areas.

BLACKSTONE GROUP LP End-of-day quote.
CALLON PETROLEUM COMPANY -15.39% 5.4 Delayed Quote.-1.39%
CHARLES SCHWAB CORPORATION (THE) 0.46% 40.315 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.06% 71.745 Delayed Quote.37.86%
CRH PLC -0.19% 2650 Delayed Quote.28.20%
FACEBOOK -0.41% 204.07 Delayed Quote.56.28%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.60% 66.24 Delayed Quote.23.36%
NOMURA CO LTD -0.14% 1413 End-of-day quote.-42.33%
NOMURA HOLDINGS INC -0.45% 377.1 End-of-day quote.-8.65%
PORSCHE HOLDING 0.10% 60.6 Delayed Quote.17.23%
UNILEVER (NL) 0.00%End-of-day quote.12.95%
UNILEVER NV (ADR) 0.14% 60.65 Delayed Quote.12.53%
UNILEVER PLC 0.44% 5025 Delayed Quote.21.77%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.43% 154.2 Delayed Quote.10.52%
WALMART INC. 0.17% 114.845 Delayed Quote.23.03%
WTI -1.23% 59.37 Delayed Quote.33.04%
04:08pTSX rises 0.14 percent to 16,510.82
RE
03:55pOHIO AGRIBUSINESS ASSOCIATION : Attend INTL FCStone Fertilizer Risk Academy
PU
03:55pOABA SUSTAINING SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT : Morral Companies
PU
03:53pBOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Tick Lower As Investors Digest Mixed China Data
DJ
03:52pFACEBOOK : Mnuchin says Facebook cryptocurrency needs safeguards against money laundering
RE
03:48pFACEBOOK : Faces Bipartisan Resistance to Cryptocurrency Plans
DJ
03:37pDollar drifts higher in thin summer trading; upside capped
RE
03:35pAMERICAN COALITION FOR ETHANOL : Mexican fuel marketers confident they can offer ethanol following tour of Iowa ethanol supply chain
PU
03:34pDollar drifts higher in thin summer trading; upside capped
RE
03:33pDollar drifts higher in thin summer trading; upside capped
RE
