IKEA to Close Its Only U.S. Factory

IKEA is closing its only manufacturing site in the U.S., shifting the operations to Europe where the furniture company says production costs are lower.

Judge to Weigh $17 Billion Opioid Case Against Johnson & Johnson

Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma urged a judge to hold Johnson & Johnson responsible for the state's opioid epidemic and make them pay more than $17 billion.

The Amazon Prime Day Deal That Walmart and Target Can't Match

The Prime Day event is another way to tighten Amazon's grip on shoppers by getting them to enroll in its Prime membership program, which adds an important revenue stream and loyal customers.

Facebook Faces Bipartisan Resistance to Cryptocurrency Plans

U.S. officials ranging from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a Republican, to Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democratic chairwoman of a powerful House committee, came out swinging against Facebook's Libra project.

Blackstone Close to Deal to Buy CRH Division

Global buyout firm Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy the European distribution arm of CRH, one of the world's largest building-materials suppliers.

Unilever Uses Virtual Factories to Tune Up Its Supply Chain

The consumer-goods company is building virtual versions of its factories, using data streaming from sensor-equipped machines to create digital models that can track physical conditions and enable testing of operational changes.

Charles Schwab in Talks to Buy USAA Wealth-Management, Brokerage Units

Charles Schwab is in talks to buy brokerage and wealth-management operations from USAA for roughly $2 billion, a move that would push the discount-brokerage pioneer further into financial advice.

Nomura Securities to Repay Customers $25 Million

Nomura Securities agreed to pay customers $25 million after the SEC said bond traders at the investment bank inflated its profit in the sale of commercial and residential mortgage-backed securities.

Bloomberg Terminals to Get Broad Access to Dow Jones News

Bloomberg terminal subscribers will get broad access to Dow Jones news content beginning Monday.

Citigroup Reports Higher Earnings as Bank Results Kick Off

Citigroup reported that profit increased 7% and beat analysts' expectations as the New York lending giant benefited from favorable conditions in the U.S. economy.