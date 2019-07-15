Log in
News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day

07/15/2019 | 09:16pm EDT
LVMH Buys Minority Stake in Stella McCartney House

LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton bought a minority stake in the British fashion house set up by Stella McCartney, giving the French luxury company a high-profile vehicle to tap growing demand for high-end clothing marketed as sustainable. 

 
AB InBev Might Take Longer to Cut Debt After Pulled IPO of Asia Unit

Anheuser-Busch InBev's finance chief will likely need more time to bring down the brewer's debt and have less room for mergers and acquisitions after management decided to pull a highly anticipated IPO of a subsidiary, analysts said. 

 
Société Générale Sued Over Seized Cuban Bank

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Florida, is among the latest since the U.S. lifted the suspension of a provision of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act. 

 
L Brands CEO Les Wexner Says He Didn't Know About Jeffrey Epstein's Behavior

L Brands founder and longtime CEO Leslie Wexner said he wasn't aware of his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein's alleged criminal behavior, breaking his silence on the matter to say that his "heart goes out to each and every person who has been hurt." 

 
Blackstone Close to Deal to Buy CRH Division

Global buyout firm Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy the European distribution arm of CRH, one of the world's largest building-materials suppliers. 

 
Judge Cuts $55 Million From $80 Million Roundup Verdict

A federal judge cut down by $55 million a verdict tying Bayer's Roundup weedkiller to cancer, as the company continues to battle thousands of similar claims throughout the U.S. 

 
IKEA to Close Its Only U.S. Factory

IKEA is closing its only manufacturing site in the U.S., shifting the operations to Europe where the furniture company says production costs are lower. 

 
Judge to Weigh $17 Billion Opioid Case Against Johnson & Johnson

Attorneys for the state of Oklahoma urged a judge to hold Johnson & Johnson responsible for the state's opioid epidemic and make the company pay more than $17 billion. 

 
Facebook Confronts Bipartisan Resistance to Cryptocurrency Plans

U.S. officials ranging from Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, a Republican, to Rep. Maxine Waters, the Democratic chairwoman of a powerful House committee, came out swinging against Facebook's Libra project. 

 
The Amazon Prime Day Deal That Walmart and Target Can't Match

The Prime Day event is another way to tighten Amazon's grip on shoppers by getting them to enroll in its Prime membership program, which adds an important revenue stream and loyal customers.

