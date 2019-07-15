Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Company News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 11:16pm EDT
Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust

Prologis has agreed to buy real-estate investment trust and warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust in a deal valued at $3.99 billion including debt, the company said Monday. 

 
Blackstone Buying Ad-Tech Startup Vungle for About $750 Million

The deal valued the San Francisco startup at about $750 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Blackstone is acquiring essentially all of the equity from investors, the person added. 

 
LVMH Buys Minority Stake in Stella McCartney House

LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton bought a minority stake in the British fashion house set up by Stella McCartney, giving the French luxury company a high-profile vehicle to tap growing demand for high-end clothing marketed as sustainable. 

 
AB InBev Might Take Longer to Cut Debt After Pulled IPO of Asia Unit

Anheuser-Busch InBev's finance chief will likely need more time to bring down the brewer's debt and have less room for mergers and acquisitions after management decided to pull a highly anticipated IPO of a subsidiary, analysts said. 

 
Société Générale Sued Over Seized Cuban Bank

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Florida, is among the latest since the U.S. lifted the suspension of a provision of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act. 

 
L Brands CEO Les Wexner Says He Didn't Know About Jeffrey Epstein's Behavior

L Brands founder and longtime CEO Leslie Wexner said he wasn't aware of his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein's alleged criminal behavior, breaking his silence on the matter to say that his "heart goes out to each and every person who has been hurt." 

 
Blackstone Close to Deal to Buy CRH Division

Global buyout firm Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy the European distribution arm of CRH, one of the world's largest building-materials suppliers. 

 
PG&E Makes Thousands of Repairs

California utility PG&E said it is working to fix nearly 10,000 problems it discovered throughout its electrical system as it steps up efforts to prevent its equipment from sparking more wildfires. 

 
Judge Cuts $55 Million From $80 Million Roundup Verdict

A federal judge cut down by $55 million a verdict tying Bayer's Roundup weedkiller to cancer, as the company continues to battle thousands of similar claims throughout the U.S. 

 
IKEA to Close Its Only U.S. Factory

IKEA is closing its only manufacturing site in the U.S., shifting the operations to Europe where the furniture company says production costs are lower.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
11:35pROYAL AUSTRALIAN NAVY : Navy technician races up the ranks at Tickford Racing
PU
11:28pAsian shares inch up as cautious investors await U.S. data, earnings
RE
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
11:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:50pANHUI TIANDA OIL PIPE : A major OCTG project in Volgograd
PU
10:41pChina's first-half fixed-asset investment projects rise 81% year-on-year to 472 billion yuan
RE
10:25pEXCLUSIVE : Canada set to postpone Huawei 5G decision to after vote, given sour ties with China - sources
RE
10:23pJapan trade minister blasts South Korea for 'mistaken' explanation after bilateral meeting
RE
10:15pDEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE OF REPUBLIC OF P : Farmers harvest new potato variety in Buguias, Benguet
PU
10:11pState AGs fighting T-Mobile, Sprint merger say October trial may not be possible
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1PAYPAL HOLDINGS : PAYPAL : launches international money transfer service Xoom across Europe
2AMS does not see 'sufficient basis' for continuing takeover talks with Osram
3NINE ENERGY SERVICE INC : NINE ENERGY SERVICE : Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and C..
4BAYER AG : BAYER : U.S. judge slashes Roundup jury award to $25.3 million; Bayer still plans to appeal
5Oil down for a second day as U.S Gulf of Mexico output returns

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About