Rio Tinto Faces Delays, Added Costs for Big Copper-Mine Project

Rio Tinto said it will take longer and cost more than expected to finish building one of the world's biggest copper mines in Mongolia's remote southern Gobi desert.

Ryanair Warns on Growth, Closures Due to MAX Jet Delays

Ryanair warned that delays in deliveries of Boeing's 737 MAX jets will result in lower growth next summer and that it will have to make cuts and closures at some of its bases.

Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust

Prologis has agreed to buy real-estate investment trust and warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust in a deal valued at $3.99 billion including debt, the company said Monday.

Blackstone Buying Ad-Tech Startup Vungle for About $750 Million

The deal valued the San Francisco startup at about $750 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Blackstone is acquiring essentially all of the equity from investors, the person added.

CRH to Sell Unit to Blackstone

CRH confirmed the sale of its European distribution business to Blackstone for up to EUR1.64 billion.

LVMH Buys Minority Stake in Stella McCartney House

LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton bought a minority stake in the British fashion house set up by Stella McCartney, giving the French luxury company a high-profile vehicle to tap growing demand for high-end clothing marketed as sustainable.

AB InBev Might Take Longer to Cut Debt After Pulled IPO of Asia Unit

Anheuser-Busch InBev's finance chief will likely need more time to bring down the brewer's debt and have less room for mergers and acquisitions after management decided to pull a highly anticipated IPO of a subsidiary, analysts said.

Société Générale Sued Over Seized Cuban Bank

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Florida, is among the latest since the U.S. lifted the suspension of a provision of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act.

L Brands CEO Les Wexner Says He Didn't Know About Jeffrey Epstein's Behavior

L Brands founder and longtime CEO Leslie Wexner said he wasn't aware of his former money manager Jeffrey Epstein's alleged criminal behavior, breaking his silence on the matter to say that his "heart goes out to each and every person who has been hurt."

Blackstone Close to Deal to Buy CRH Division

Global buyout firm Blackstone Group is in advanced talks to buy the European distribution arm of CRH, one of the world's largest building-materials suppliers.