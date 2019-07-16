Rio Tinto Faces Delays, Added Costs for Big Copper-Mine Project

Rio Tinto said it will take longer and cost more than expected to finish building one of the world's biggest copper mines in Mongolia's remote southern Gobi desert.

Ryanair Warns on Growth, Closures Due to MAX Delays

Ryanair warned that delays in deliveries of Boeing's 737 MAX jets will result in lower growth next summer and that it will have to make cuts and closures at some of its bases.

Judge Cuts $55 Million From $80 Million Roundup Verdict

A federal judge cut down by $55 million a verdict tying Bayer's Roundup weedkiller to cancer, as the company continues to battle thousands of similar claims throughout the U.S.

Renault said its vehicle sales in the first half fell 6.7% and warned that the global market is set to decline, although Europe should remain stable.

Prologis to Buy Warehouse Owner Industrial Property Trust

Prologis has agreed to buy real-estate investment trust and warehouse owner Industrial Property Trust in a deal valued at $3.99 billion including debt, the company said.

Blackstone Buying Ad-Tech Startup Vungle for About $750 Million

The deal valued the San Francisco startup at about $750 million, according to a person familiar with the matter. Blackstone is acquiring essentially all of the equity from investors, the person added.

CRH to Sell Unit to Blackstone

CRH confirmed the sale of its European distribution business to Blackstone for up to EUR1.64 billion.

LVMH Buys Minority Stake in Stella McCartney House

LVMH Möet Hennessy Louis Vuitton bought a minority stake in the British fashion house set up by Stella McCartney, giving the French luxury company a high-profile vehicle to tap growing demand for high-end clothing marketed as sustainable.

AB InBev Might Take Longer to Cut Debt After Pulled IPO of Asia Unit

Anheuser-Busch InBev's finance chief will likely need more time to bring down the brewer's debt and have less room for mergers and acquisitions after management decided to pull a highly anticipated IPO of a subsidiary, analysts said.

Société Générale Sued Over Seized Cuban Bank

The lawsuit, filed last week in federal court in Florida, is among the latest since the U.S. lifted the suspension of a provision of the 1996 Helms-Burton Act.